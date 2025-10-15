Princess Anne visits the Green family’s Corskie Farm in Moray

The Princess Royal was out on farm yesterday at one of Scotland’s best known agricultural enterprises – the Green family’s Corskie Farm near Garmouth.

Iain Green, along with his three daughters Laura, Jemma and Hannah, and their dedicated team of staff, were crowned the winners of the 2024 Scotch Beef Farm of the Year award.

As president of the Scotch Chef’s Club run by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), Princess Anne met with members of the Green family and representatives of AgriScot which founded the award.

She also unveiled a plaque to commemorate her visit to the farm and received a presentation of flowers by Iain Green’s grandsons Alex and William Beattie.

The family runs a large-scale livestock and arable business, as well as a UK-wide bulk haulage operation.

Corskie is home to 631 suckler cows and in-calf heifers, primarily pedigree Simmental, Beef Shorthorn and Simmental cross Shorthorn.

The sheep enterprise includes 710 Mule ewes crossed with Texel tups, while a 360-sow indoor breeding pig herd is run nearby.

During the tour, Princess Anne learned about the farm’s pedigree cattle enterprises and its approach to grassland management and calving.

It was a proud day for host farmer Iain Green and one which the family will remember forever.

He said: “It was an honour to welcome Her Royal Highness to Corskie today and showcase the work of our family and team. This was a very special occasion.

“For my daughters and the next generation, this visit is something truly memorable.”

The visit also brought together industry leaders including Frank Ross, General Manager of ABP Perth, which sponsors the award, and members of the QMS and AgriScot teams.

Gilmour Lawrie, chair of AgriScot, said: “The Farm of the Year Awards, founded by AgriScot in 2009, provide a platform to showcase progressive and innovative businesses, celebrating their achievements while acknowledging the vital role that Scottish farms play in producing quality, nutritious food.

“Corskie Farm is an excellent example and stood out as the 2024 Scotch Beef Farm of the Year because of its scale, efficiency and commitment to high-quality beef production.

“It is fitting that The Princess Royal was able to see first-hand the innovation and passion that secured this award.”

Kate Rowell, chair of QMS, added: “The Green family embody everything that Scotch Beef represents: quality, integrity and care for the land and livestock.

“This visit was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate not only their achievements but also the wider work that farmers across Scotland are doing to ensure a sustainable future for our red meat industry.”