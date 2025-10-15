Princess Anne visits the Green family’s Corskie Farm in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

Princess Anne visits the Green family’s Corskie Farm in Moray

Host farmer Iain Green said the visit was something "truly memorable" for his daughters and the next generation.

By Katrina Macarthur
Princess Anne learns about the beef enterprise at Corskie Farm, pictured with, from left, Callum Fettes, Hannah Green and Iain Green. Pictures by Quality Meat Scotland.
The Princess Royal was out on farm yesterday at one of Scotland’s best known agricultural enterprises – the Green family’s Corskie Farm near Garmouth.

Iain Green, along with his three daughters Laura, Jemma and Hannah, and their dedicated team of staff, were crowned the winners of the 2024 Scotch Beef Farm of the Year award.

As president of the Scotch Chef’s Club run by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), Princess Anne met with members of the Green family and representatives of AgriScot which founded the award.

She also unveiled a plaque to commemorate her visit to the farm and received a presentation of flowers by Iain Green’s grandsons Alex and William Beattie.

Princess Anne receives a posy of flowers from Iain Green’s grandson William Beattie, aged 2. 

The family runs a large-scale livestock and arable business, as well as a UK-wide bulk haulage operation.

Corskie is home to 631 suckler cows and in-calf heifers, primarily pedigree Simmental, Beef Shorthorn and Simmental cross Shorthorn.

The sheep enterprise includes 710 Mule ewes crossed with Texel tups, while a 360-sow indoor breeding pig herd is run nearby.

Mr Green introduces Princess Anne to his parents Jimmy and Nan Green.

During the tour, Princess Anne learned about the farm’s pedigree cattle enterprises and its approach to grassland management and calving.

It was a proud day for host farmer Iain Green and one which the family will remember forever.

He said: “It was an honour to welcome Her Royal Highness to Corskie today and  showcase the work of our family and team. This was a very special occasion.

“For my daughters and the next generation, this visit is something truly memorable.”

Iain’s daughter Laura Beattie and husband Robert introduce some of the Simmentals to Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

The visit also brought together industry leaders including Frank Ross, General Manager of ABP Perth, which sponsors the award, and members of the QMS and AgriScot teams.

Gilmour Lawrie, chair of AgriScot, said: “The Farm of the Year Awards, founded by AgriScot in 2009, provide a platform to showcase progressive and innovative businesses, celebrating their achievements while acknowledging the vital role that Scottish farms play in producing quality, nutritious food.

“Corskie Farm is an excellent example and stood out as the 2024 Scotch Beef Farm of the Year because of its scale, efficiency and commitment to high-quality beef production.

“It is fitting that The Princess Royal was able to see first-hand the innovation and passion that secured this award.”

Kate Rowell, chair of QMS, added: “The Green family embody everything that Scotch Beef represents: quality, integrity and care for the land and livestock.

“This visit was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate not only their achievements but also the wider work that farmers across Scotland are doing to ensure a sustainable future for our red meat industry.”

