BREAKING: Scottish Government increases FFIS grant from £14m to £21.4m

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon has announced that the Future Farming Investment Scheme will be increased from £14 million to £21.4 million.

Speaking at the NFU Scotland autumn conference in Edinburgh this morning, Ms Gougeon said the funding has been increased by 50% after more than 7,500 applications were received from farmers and crofters across Scotland.

The Future Farming Investment Scheme offers flexible capital grants to support investments in efficiency, nature and climate friendly farming.

NFUS president Andrew Connon wrote to Ms Gougeon in September, calling on the Scottish Government to significantly increase the budget for the FFIS in response to unprecedented demand.

“The demand shows that Scottish farmers and crofters of all sizes, types and locations are ready to invest in their futures – not just for profitability, but to deliver on the Scottish Government’s ambitions for climate, environment and resilience,” said Mr Connon.

Ms Gougeon said those who have applied for the grant will be given notification by October 31.

She also confirmed more than £554,000 for six projects from the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF); £249,000 to the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SAOS) to support the continued delivery and development of the MyHerdStats platform; £500,000 for the Small Producers Pilot Scheme, up to £200,000 through the Small Producers Practical Training Fund.

A support package of £25,000 has also been confirmed for Farmstrong Scotland to support their Social Wellbeing Project.