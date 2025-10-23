BREAKING: Scottish Government increases FFIS grant from £14m to £21.4m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: Scottish Government increases FFIS grant from £14m to £21.4m

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon made the announcement at the NFUS autumn conference in Edinburgh on Thursday.

By Katrina Macarthur
Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon. Picture by Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon. Picture by Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon has announced that the Future Farming Investment Scheme will be increased from £14 million to £21.4 million.

Speaking at the NFU Scotland autumn conference in Edinburgh this morning, Ms Gougeon said the funding has been increased by 50% after more than 7,500 applications were received from farmers and crofters across Scotland.

The Future Farming Investment Scheme offers flexible capital grants to support investments in efficiency, nature and climate friendly farming.

NFUS president Andrew Connon wrote to Ms Gougeon in September, calling on the Scottish Government to significantly increase the budget for the FFIS in response to unprecedented demand.

“The demand shows that Scottish farmers and crofters of all sizes, types and locations are ready to invest in their futures – not just for profitability, but to deliver on the Scottish Government’s ambitions for climate, environment and resilience,” said Mr Connon.

Ms Gougeon said those who have applied for the grant will be given notification by October 31.

She also confirmed more than £554,000 for six projects from the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF); £249,000 to the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SAOS) to support the continued delivery and development of the MyHerdStats platform; £500,000 for the Small Producers Pilot Scheme, up to £200,000 through the Small Producers Practical Training Fund.

A support package of £25,000 has also been confirmed for Farmstrong Scotland to support their Social Wellbeing Project.

