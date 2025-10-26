Fife farming stalwart wins Lifetime Achievement accolade at industry awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

Fife farming stalwart wins Lifetime Achievement accolade at industry awards

John Cameron was once known as the biggest sheep farmer in Europe.

By Katrina Macarthur
From left RHASS chairman James Logan, John Cameron, and event compere Cammy Wilson of The Sheep Game.
From left RHASS chairman James Logan, John Cameron, and event compere Cammy Wilson of The Sheep Game.

Fife farmer John Cameron was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Scottish Agriculture Awards in Glasgow on Thursday evening.

More than 600 people attended the ceremony which celebrated achievements across 17 categories, with 42 finalists from right across Scotland and the islands.

Mr Cameron was previously deemed the biggest sheep farmer in Europe, running a successful business across 37,000 acres with his wife Margaret.

He has represented leading organisations such as the National Sheep Association, the Scottish Beef Association and Quality Meat Scotland, while also serving as NFU Scotland president from 1979 to 1984.

During his tenure, he was instrumental in supporting policy changes to the benefit of the agricultural sector.

This included in 1971 achieving backing from the European Sheep Group to include Scotland in its own right, and years later, following two challenging winters, increasing the Hill Livestock Compensatory Allowance.

The Fife region also produced the winners of the Mixed Farm of the Year award, when won by the Jack family – Matt, Libby, Matt and Lynn – of Carriston Farm, near Glenrothes.

Angus farmer Graeme Mather of Shandford Farm, Brechin, claimed the title of Scotch Beef Farm of the Year, while Thorabella Farm at Dallas, Moray, won the Diversified Farm of the Year award.

The SAYFC Young Farmer of the Year Award was won by Callum Simpson of Garioch JAC.

More from Farming

Scottish Ploughing Championships
16 best pictures from top Scottish ploughing contest held near Montrose
Fife-raised farmer Alison Younger at Old Leckie farm, Stirlingshire. Image: Julie Howden.
How Stirlingshire farmer and mum has turned historic family farm into an agritourism beacon
2
Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon. Picture by Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Government increases FFIS grant from £14m to £21.4m
Princess Anne learns about the beef enterprise at Corskie Farm, pictured with, from left, Callum Fettes, Hannah Green and Iain Green. Pictures by Quality Meat Scotland.
Princess Anne visits the Green family's Corskie Farm in Moray
Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort owner and managing director Eilidh Smith.
Fife countryside resort in Kingsbarns adding jobs with £800,000 expansion
Patsy is well-known in the Scottish agricultural community.
Crieff farmer and agricultural reporter recognised in annual awards
Young Jamie Brown and Wilf Fruish in the Angus Glens
Angus grouse season sees Glen Esk boys embrace outdoor life
5
Dalreoch Farm lies near the village of Kirkmichael.
Highland Perthshire smallholding on the market for offers over £500k
Allan and Joan Ferguson, of Allan's Chilli Products, at the producers' market in Forfar.
Triumphant return for produce markets in Forfar and Montrose
The RSABI team. L-r Margo Wills, Jane Mitchell, Carol McLaren, Pauline Macmillan, Lorraine Caven and Nicola Youngson. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
13 best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge celebration ball

Conversation