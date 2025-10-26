Fife farming stalwart wins Lifetime Achievement accolade at industry awards

Fife farmer John Cameron was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Scottish Agriculture Awards in Glasgow on Thursday evening.

More than 600 people attended the ceremony which celebrated achievements across 17 categories, with 42 finalists from right across Scotland and the islands.

Mr Cameron was previously deemed the biggest sheep farmer in Europe, running a successful business across 37,000 acres with his wife Margaret.

He has represented leading organisations such as the National Sheep Association, the Scottish Beef Association and Quality Meat Scotland, while also serving as NFU Scotland president from 1979 to 1984.

During his tenure, he was instrumental in supporting policy changes to the benefit of the agricultural sector.

This included in 1971 achieving backing from the European Sheep Group to include Scotland in its own right, and years later, following two challenging winters, increasing the Hill Livestock Compensatory Allowance.

The Fife region also produced the winners of the Mixed Farm of the Year award, when won by the Jack family – Matt, Libby, Matt and Lynn – of Carriston Farm, near Glenrothes.

Angus farmer Graeme Mather of Shandford Farm, Brechin, claimed the title of Scotch Beef Farm of the Year, while Thorabella Farm at Dallas, Moray, won the Diversified Farm of the Year award.

The SAYFC Young Farmer of the Year Award was won by Callum Simpson of Garioch JAC.