Forfar ploughing champ holds onto Scottish crown

North-east ploughing aces Andrew Mitchell Snr and Brian Baxter will have another crack at the world title next year after scooping top honours at the Scottish championships.

Andrew went into the big event at Arbikie Farm, Lunan, near Montrose, as reigning Scottish champion.

Andrew is seven-times world champ

The Forfar-based ploughing supremo — a seven-time world champion — held onto his domestic crown after winning the conventional and overall honours.

Brian, who also hails from Forfar, triumphed in the world-style reversible category.

Both men now go on to represent their country at next year’s world ploughing championships in Croatia. The pair did well at this year’s world championships in Czechia, with Andrew beating strong competition to win the overall grassland title.

Bumper attendance

Onlookers during last weekend’s action at Arbikie Farm estimated there were nearly 1,000 people in attendance.

Elaine MacRae, who heads up the administration team for the annual Scottish Ploughing Championships confirmed it was a big turnout, despite mixed weather.

She added: “We ended up having to use the overflow car park, which is always a good sign.

“It was a really good family day out.”

Visitors enjoyed a wide variety of ploughing methods through the ages.

There were 130 entries in the main competition categories, with another 18 in the demonstration classes.

Scottish competitors came from as far north as Orkney.

Those from other parts of the UK came from as far as Cambridgeshire and Wales.

Highlights of the two days of ploughing action included former multiple world champion Dave Carnegie, of Laurencekirk, winning the classic reversible category.

Dave — now in his 80s — is a well-kent face on the ploughing circuit and “quite a character”, Elaine said.

She added: “I think he can plough anything. He’s an honorary president of the championships and font of knowledge.”

Dave went “back to his roots” by entering the classic reversible section instead of the world-style reversible category this year, Elaine said.

And he did so using the first plough he ever used competitively, she added.

Other north-east winners included Scott Alexander, of Laurencekirk, who triumphed in the conventional non-hydraulic class. Rob Patterson, of Fraserburgh, won in the horticultural category.

More winners at Scottish Ploughing Championships at Arbikie Farm

Meanwhile, Scott McIntosh, of Blairgowrie, was best in the reversible, multi-furrow section.

And Edwin Bennie, of Freuchie, Fife, came out on top in the vintage, trailing class.

Jack Greenhill, of Kinross, and Colin Whitton, of Forfar, also won ploughing honours.

Winners from further afield included Nigel Vickers from Malpas, Cheshire, and John Fletcher from Wales.

Paying tribute to the hard-working team behind the scenes at the championships, Elaine said: “We had a lot of volunteers giving up their time to join us and get everything ready during the week leading up to the event.

“It really was a team effort. Everyone mucked in.”

Farmers, friends and family gathered in the Links Hotel, Montrose, for a dinner and social evening on Saturday night.

Results

Conventional, world-style: 1 Andrew Mitchell Snr 2 Mark Skea 3 Ian MacDonald

Reversible, world-style, butts: 1 Brian Baxter 2 James Tait 3 Gavin Robertson

Conventional non-hydraulic; 1 Scott Alexander 2 Bob Milne 3 Ron Phillips

Classic conventional: 1 John Griffin 2 James MacIndoe 3 Nathan Patterson

Classic reversible: 1 Dave Carnegie 2 Archie Finlay 3 Alick Anderson

Reversible, multi-furrow: 1 Scott McIntosh 2 Steven Eccles 3 Steven Gannon

Vintage, trailing: 1 Edwin Bennie 2 Raymond Smart 3 Michael MacKay

Vintage, mounted: 1 George Black 2 David Veitch 3 David McCulloch

Junior, Young Farmers: 1 Jack Greenhill 2 Robert Kennedy

Tractor, high cut: 1 Colin Whitton 2 Jim Fleming

Horticultural: 1 Rob Patterson 2 Colin Prentice 3 Tom Tweedie

Horse: 1 John Fletcher 2 Benny Duncan 3 Lindsay Martin

Demo plots, non-GPS: 1 Ian Pratt (Lemken/Sellars) 2 Ryan Pattullo (KV/Netherton) 3 Andrew Mitchell Jnr (Pottinger/AL Agri)

Demo plots, GPS: 1 Duncan Duthie (Lemken/Sellars) 2 James Mitchell (Amazone/Alan MacKay) 3 Andrew Mitchell Jnr (Pottinger/AL Agri)

Ferguson TE20: 1 Peter Walker 2 Jim Edgar 3 Douglas Scott

Visitors: Nigel Vickers

Gallery: 16 best pictures from top Scottish ploughing contest held in north-east