Forfar ploughing champ holds onto Scottish crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

Forfar ploughing champ holds onto Scottish crown

Seven-time world title winnner Andrew Mitchell Snr triumphs at north-east event.

By Keith Findlay
Andrew Mitchell Snr ploughs his way to glory at Arbikie Farm.
Andrew Mitchell Snr ploughs his way to glory at Arbikie Farm. Image: Emma Crawford

North-east ploughing aces Andrew Mitchell Snr and Brian Baxter will have another crack at the world title next year after scooping top honours at the Scottish championships.

Andrew went into the big event at Arbikie Farm, Lunan, near Montrose, as reigning Scottish champion.

Andrew is seven-times world champ

The Forfar-based ploughing supremo — a seven-time world champion — held onto his domestic crown after winning the conventional and overall honours.

Andrew Mitchell Snr.
Andrew Mitchell Snr. Image: Richard Frew Photography

Brian, who also hails from Forfar, triumphed in the world-style reversible category.

Both men now go on to represent their country at next year’s world ploughing championships in Croatia. The pair did well at this year’s world championships in Czechia, with Andrew beating strong competition to win the overall grassland title.

Scottish Ploughing Championships
Reversibles champion Brian Baxter, right, with his trophy. With him here is James Tait, of Mey, Caithness, who was among the competition runner-ups. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Bumper attendance

Onlookers during last weekend’s action at Arbikie Farm estimated there were nearly 1,000 people in attendance.

Elaine MacRae, who heads up the administration team for the annual Scottish Ploughing Championships confirmed it was a big turnout, despite mixed weather.

She added: “We ended up having to use the overflow car park, which is always a good sign.

“It was a really good family day out.”

Action from the Scottish Ploughing Championships
Action from the Scottish Ploughing Championships. Image: Emma Crawford

Visitors enjoyed a wide variety of ploughing methods through the ages.

There were 130 entries in the main competition categories, with another 18 in the demonstration classes.

Scottish competitors came from as far north as Orkney.

Those from other parts of the UK came from as far as Cambridgeshire and Wales.

Scottish Ploughing Championships
Arbikie Farm, Lunan, near Montrose, was the epicentre of Scottish ploughing last weekend. Image: Emma Crawford

Highlights of the two days of ploughing action included former multiple world champion Dave Carnegie, of Laurencekirk, winning the classic reversible category.

Dave — now in his 80s — is a well-kent face on the ploughing circuit and “quite a character”, Elaine said.

She added: “I think he can plough anything. He’s an honorary president of the championships and font of knowledge.”

Dave Carnegie
Dave Carnegie, pictured in 2019. Image: Andrew Cawley

Dave went “back to his roots” by entering the classic reversible section instead of the world-style reversible category this year, Elaine said.

And he did so using the first plough he ever used competitively, she added.

Other north-east winners included Scott Alexander, of Laurencekirk, who triumphed in the conventional non-hydraulic class. Rob Patterson, of Fraserburgh, won in the horticultural category.

More winners at Scottish Ploughing Championships at Arbikie Farm

Meanwhile, Scott McIntosh, of Blairgowrie, was best in the reversible, multi-furrow section.

And Edwin Bennie, of Freuchie, Fife, came out on top in the vintage, trailing class.

Jack Greenhill, of Kinross, and Colin Whitton, of Forfar, also won ploughing honours.

Winners from further afield included Nigel Vickers from Malpas, Cheshire, and John Fletcher from Wales.

Scottish Ploughing Championships
Junior champion Jack Greenhill, of Kinross. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Paying tribute to the hard-working team behind the scenes at the championships, Elaine said: “We had a lot of volunteers giving up their time to join us and get everything ready during the week leading up to the event.

“It really was a team effort. Everyone mucked in.”

Farmers, friends and family gathered in the Links Hotel, Montrose, for a dinner and social evening on Saturday night.

Results

  • Conventional, world-style: 1 Andrew Mitchell Snr 2 Mark Skea 3 Ian MacDonald
  • Reversible, world-style, butts: 1 Brian Baxter 2 James Tait 3 Gavin Robertson
  • Conventional non-hydraulic; 1 Scott Alexander 2 Bob Milne 3 Ron Phillips
  • Classic conventional: 1 John Griffin 2 James MacIndoe 3 Nathan Patterson
  • Classic reversible: 1 Dave Carnegie 2 Archie Finlay 3 Alick Anderson
  • Reversible, multi-furrow: 1 Scott McIntosh 2 Steven Eccles 3 Steven Gannon
  • Vintage, trailing: 1 Edwin Bennie 2 Raymond Smart 3 Michael MacKay
  • Vintage, mounted: 1 George Black 2 David Veitch 3 David McCulloch
  • Junior, Young Farmers: 1 Jack Greenhill 2 Robert Kennedy
  • Tractor, high cut: 1 Colin Whitton 2 Jim Fleming
  • Horticultural: 1 Rob Patterson 2 Colin Prentice 3 Tom Tweedie
  • Horse: 1 John Fletcher 2 Benny Duncan 3 Lindsay Martin
  • Demo plots, non-GPS: 1 Ian Pratt (Lemken/Sellars) 2 Ryan Pattullo (KV/Netherton) 3 Andrew Mitchell Jnr (Pottinger/AL Agri)
  • Demo plots, GPS: 1 Duncan Duthie (Lemken/Sellars) 2 James Mitchell (Amazone/Alan MacKay) 3 Andrew Mitchell Jnr (Pottinger/AL Agri)
  • Ferguson TE20: 1 Peter Walker 2 Jim Edgar 3 Douglas Scott
  • Visitors: Nigel Vickers

Gallery: 16 best pictures from top Scottish ploughing contest held in north-east

More from Farming

A Dairy Story won best documentary at the IndieCork Film Festival. Image: Laverock Productions
Carnoustie musician’s soundtrack to award-winning documentary set for UK premiere in Stirling
From left RHASS chairman James Logan, John Cameron, and event compere Cammy Wilson of The Sheep Game.
Fife farming stalwart wins Lifetime Achievement accolade at industry awards
Scottish Ploughing Championships
16 best pictures from top Scottish ploughing contest held near Montrose
6
Fife-raised farmer Alison Younger at Old Leckie farm, Stirlingshire. Image: Julie Howden.
How Stirlingshire farmer and mum has turned historic family farm into an agritourism beacon
2
Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon. Picture by Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Government increases FFIS grant from £14m to £21.4m
Princess Anne learns about the beef enterprise at Corskie Farm, pictured with, from left, Callum Fettes, Hannah Green and Iain Green. Pictures by Quality Meat Scotland.
Princess Anne visits the Green family's Corskie Farm in Moray
Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort owner and managing director Eilidh Smith.
Fife countryside resort in Kingsbarns adding jobs with £800,000 expansion
Patsy is well-known in the Scottish agricultural community.
Crieff farmer and agricultural reporter recognised in annual awards
Young Jamie Brown and Wilf Fruish in the Angus Glens
Angus grouse season sees Glen Esk boys embrace outdoor life
5
Dalreoch Farm lies near the village of Kirkmichael.
Highland Perthshire smallholding on the market for offers over £500k

Conversation