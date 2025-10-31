Dunblane and Fife farmers outraged at NSA Scotland’s talks with Scot Gov

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane and Fife farmers outraged at NSA Scotland’s talks with Scot Gov

The sheep organisation announced on Facebook that it was on the same side as Scottish Government.

By Katrina Macarthur
NSA chair Peter Myles says the organisation is only in "early discussions." Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The National Sheep Association of Scotland (NSA) has come under fire on social media this week after it announced to its members on Facebook that it was “proposing potential changes to the Scottish Government to improve traceability.”

Several farmers have voiced concern and anger over the announcement, arguing that no formal consultation has taken place within the industry before these talks have been put in place.

Members of NSA are now left questioning what these proposed changes to sheep traceability may be, as the statement on Facebook gives away very little detail.

No formal consultation with members

The statement issued by NSA Scottish Region chair Peter Myles reads: “NSA Scottish Region is at the forefront of proposing potential changes to Scottish Government to improve traceability and build a more accurate and simplified reporting system for sheep farmers.

“We are on the same side as Scottish Government when it comes to wanting to ensure sheep movements are recorded accurately, particularly for disease traceability, but we are proposing some changes to simplify the reporting system to improve farmer confidence in the process and help take some of the stress away from the sheep farmer when it comes to cross compliance issues.”

‘Stupidity of the highest order’ says farmer from Dunblane

Robert Paterson, a member of NSA Scotland, who farms near Dunblane, said it was “absurd” that NSA Scotland has been in dialogue with the Scottish Government, without consulting the membership.

He said: “This is very concerning. If NSA Scotland’s proposals are a better option, by all means put it out to the members for consultation. However, to enter into anything new with the Scottish Government without a full appraisal of the proposal is stupidity of the highest order.

The current traceability system for sheep has caused divided opinions in the industry.

“The leadership by all means should engage with the Scottish Government but only with the full knowledge and support of its members.”

Fife farmer George Milne, who was development officer with NSA Scotland for 20 years, said it was “very worrying” for members that the organisation was having discussions with officials, without consulting the industry first.

He said: “I don’t like the part in the statement where it says that NSA Scotland is ‘on the same side’ as Scottish Government – I feel this could be opening a can of worms.

“The industry spent a long time negotiating the ScotEID system and I believe the majority of farmers have grown accustomed to it.

Fife farmers says discussion with Scottish Government could ‘open a can of worms’

“The movement book is a reliable way of keeping accurate records and we have a good traceability system with the current movement controls in place. Without the facts, I struggle to see a way in which this system can be improved.”

A comment made on the post by a farmer from the Highlands referred to ScotEID as a “complete disaster.”

The farmer claimed it is a “complete nightmare” trying to keep on the right side of the rules regarding movements of sheep between CPH (County Parish Holding) numbers.

The Press & Journal contacted Peter Myles for clarification on the statement and asked what proposed changes were being put forward.

NSA Scotland to host meeting in new year

He remained vague on what the proposals were and said the organisation has only had “gentle discussions” with Scottish Government.

Mr Myles said: “We are only in early discussions about this and NSA Scotland members will be consulted in due course.

“Some of the rules in the current system are intensely complicated and a lot of people have been complaining about movement legislation.

“NSA Scotland wants to make the rules much more farmer friendly and simplify the process to help farmers keep accurate records.

“We will be meeting with the Chief Veterinary Officer and ScotEID in the new year. No politicians will be present at this time.”

