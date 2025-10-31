Dunblane and Fife farmers outraged at NSA Scotland’s talks with Scot Gov

The National Sheep Association of Scotland (NSA) has come under fire on social media this week after it announced to its members on Facebook that it was “proposing potential changes to the Scottish Government to improve traceability.”

Several farmers have voiced concern and anger over the announcement, arguing that no formal consultation has taken place within the industry before these talks have been put in place.

Members of NSA are now left questioning what these proposed changes to sheep traceability may be, as the statement on Facebook gives away very little detail.

No formal consultation with members

The statement issued by NSA Scottish Region chair Peter Myles reads: “NSA Scottish Region is at the forefront of proposing potential changes to Scottish Government to improve traceability and build a more accurate and simplified reporting system for sheep farmers.

“We are on the same side as Scottish Government when it comes to wanting to ensure sheep movements are recorded accurately, particularly for disease traceability, but we are proposing some changes to simplify the reporting system to improve farmer confidence in the process and help take some of the stress away from the sheep farmer when it comes to cross compliance issues.”

‘Stupidity of the highest order’ says farmer from Dunblane

Robert Paterson, a member of NSA Scotland, who farms near Dunblane, said it was “absurd” that NSA Scotland has been in dialogue with the Scottish Government, without consulting the membership.

He said: “This is very concerning. If NSA Scotland’s proposals are a better option, by all means put it out to the members for consultation. However, to enter into anything new with the Scottish Government without a full appraisal of the proposal is stupidity of the highest order.

“The leadership by all means should engage with the Scottish Government but only with the full knowledge and support of its members.”

Fife farmer George Milne, who was development officer with NSA Scotland for 20 years, said it was “very worrying” for members that the organisation was having discussions with officials, without consulting the industry first.

He said: “I don’t like the part in the statement where it says that NSA Scotland is ‘on the same side’ as Scottish Government – I feel this could be opening a can of worms.

“The industry spent a long time negotiating the ScotEID system and I believe the majority of farmers have grown accustomed to it.

Fife farmers says discussion with Scottish Government could ‘open a can of worms’

“The movement book is a reliable way of keeping accurate records and we have a good traceability system with the current movement controls in place. Without the facts, I struggle to see a way in which this system can be improved.”

A comment made on the post by a farmer from the Highlands referred to ScotEID as a “complete disaster.”

The farmer claimed it is a “complete nightmare” trying to keep on the right side of the rules regarding movements of sheep between CPH (County Parish Holding) numbers.

The Press & Journal contacted Peter Myles for clarification on the statement and asked what proposed changes were being put forward.

NSA Scotland to host meeting in new year

He remained vague on what the proposals were and said the organisation has only had “gentle discussions” with Scottish Government.

Mr Myles said: “We are only in early discussions about this and NSA Scotland members will be consulted in due course.

“Some of the rules in the current system are intensely complicated and a lot of people have been complaining about movement legislation.

“NSA Scotland wants to make the rules much more farmer friendly and simplify the process to help farmers keep accurate records.

“We will be meeting with the Chief Veterinary Officer and ScotEID in the new year. No politicians will be present at this time.”