Farming Gallery: Fettercairn Show successes celebrated in Edzell Trophy night attracted people from across Angus, the Mearns and beyond. Jimmy McMillan, left, receives the Robson Trophy from Fettercairn Show president Brian Barclay. Image: Paul Reid By Keith Findlay October 31 2025, 1:05pm October 31 2025, 1:05pm Share Gallery: Fettercairn Show successes celebrated in Edzell Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/farming/5362999/gallery-fettercairn-show-successes-celebrated-in-edzell/ Copy Link 0 comment Autumn is traditionally the time of year for agricultural show trophy nights. We sent a photographer along to Fettercairn Show’s big prize presentation. It took place at the Panmure Arms Hotel in Edzell. People travelled from across Aberdeenshire and Angus, with some coming from further afield, to celebrate agricultural success. Highlights included farming stalwart Jimny McMillan, of Brechin, being presented with the Robson Cup. There was also the presentation of a cheque for £1,500 to the Brain Tumour Research charity. The cash was raised in memory of local man Iain Cochrane at a Fettercairn farmers’ clay shoot. Scott Middleton with the Mike Broomfield Shield. Image: Paul Reid Fallon Mather with the Grieve Function Management Rose Bowl for best pen of cross lambs at Fettercairn Show. Image: Paul Reid Annie Anderson with the Timewarp Cup and Templewood Trophy. She competed in the in-hand hunter horse classes at this year’s Fettercairn Show. Image: Paul Reid Lilly Davie and Amy Ross from Caterthun Texels. Amy and her four-legged friend, Max, starred in Fettercairn Show’s “gun dog scurry”. Image: Paul Reid David Cochrane, left, with a cheque for cash raised in memory of his brother, Iain Cochrane, and Fettercairn Show president Brian Barclay. Image: Paul Reid Darren Scott and Ashleigh Nelson with the Doig Cup for best pair, male and female, in the cattle classes at Fettercairn Show. Image: Paul Reid Rodney Blackhall with his trophy for most points in the sheep and cattle sections. Image: Paul Reid
Conversation