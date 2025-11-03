This Fife farming family became TV stars and now you can be one too

Fife farmer Jo Morris and her family got used to having a film crew around on their way to becoming reality show stars on TV.

They loved the experience so much they’d happily do it all again.

Jo, 42, and her husband, Andrew, 49, run Logie Farm in Newburgh.

Along with their three children, they featured in eight episodes of the last season of BBC’s This Farming Life (TFL).

They let a film crew into their lives for the best part of a year.

More farming heroes on the way

The popular show will return to our screens with new farming heroes next year.

And producers are already planning for a ninth series which will air in 2027.

They’re now on the hunt for more “cast members” to help deliver a warts-and-all look behind the scenes of a busy farm.

What’s it like being on a TV show?

Jo said: “I found it a very positive experience.

“We were all quite nervous when filming started. It was all a bit unknown to us having cameras in our faces.

“Our daily lives were being filmed warts and all, and we had no editorial control.

“But, over time, the film crew became almost like family.

“In fact, when they stopped filming it was difficult because we were so used to having them around.”

TV stardom for Fife farm’s young trio

Jo and Andrew’s daughters — Emily, now 11, and eight-year-old twins Olivia and Abigail — loved the TV stardom.

“There were so many memorable events they enjoyed sharing on the show,” Jo told us.

Andrew hails from Caithness and his family have farmed for generations.

He and Jo moved into Logie Farm in 2018.

“It’s been a whirlwind of highs, lows, sweat, tears, mistakes and achievements,” the couple say on their website.

They added: “With every season that goes by, we get to know the farm better and build a stronger partnership with the land. We consider it an absolute privilege to farm at Logie.”

Morris family shared ups and downs of life at Logie Farm

This Farming Life viewers were able to see some of their ups and downs of 2024.

They kept cattle on their farm back then but these have since been sold.

Today, Logie Farm boasts arable crops, vegetables and about 600 breeding ewes.

There are also luxury accommodation “snugs” bringing in an extra income stream.

But it’s been far from easy, as those who watched Jo and Andrew on TV found out.

The couple candidly shared their struggles getting to grips with a new farm, following their move from Caithness, and trying to make ends meet

This Farming Life first aired in 2016. The award-winning series continues to attract strong audiences on both BBC Scotland and BBC Two, as well as on BBC iPlayer.

Each episode captures the realities of modern agriculture.

The shows portray the hard work, unpredictable weather, triumphs and challenges.

They also highlight the deep sense of pride that comes with caring for animals or crops.

Executive producer Jo Roe said: “This Farming Life has always been about celebrating the families behind farming in Scotland – their triumphs and tribulations, and their passion for livestock and the land.

“We’re looking for farmers and crofters from all backgrounds who’d like to share their experiences, whether they’re just starting out or have generations of history on the same land.”

Filming for the ninth series will take place across Scotland during 2026. To apply or find out more, email tfl@bbc.co.uk or phone 07593 897241.