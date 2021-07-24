Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lewis Capaldi: Scottish Deer Centre names new Highland cow after pop star

By Claire Warrender
July 24 2021, 8.00am Updated: July 24 2021, 8.27am
Scottish Deer Centre
Lewis Capaldi alongside his namesake.

A newborn calf at the Scottish Deer Centre has been named Lewis Coopaldi in a mooving tribute to the Scots singer.

Park staff hope the tiny Highland cow will become someone you love and that namesake Lewis Capaldi will come to visit.

Scottish Deer Centre
Lewis Coopaldi.

The ginger calf’s name was the top choice among punters who put forward suggestions in a Facebook competition.

A black one born at around the same time has been named Angus.

Capaldi is busy writing a new album at the moment so it’s not known what he makes of the idea.

But Scottish Deer Centre co-owner David Hamilton hopes he’ll find it funny.

What does Lewis Capaldi think of it?

“It’s not every day you can say you have a Highland cow named after you, so I hope Lewis sees the funny side and comes to meet him one day at the centre,” he said.

David and business partner Gavin Findlay saved the park from administration three months ago and have been making improvements.

Gavin, left, and David play on the vintage fire engine.

Gavin said: “The first thing we did was bring some Highland cows in as they used to be here and they’re spectacular animals.

“Two were in calf and recently gave birth so we thought we’d run a competition on social media to allow people to name them.

“The black one became Angus but for the ginger one we had a few folk suggesting Lewis due to his surname.

“We went with that one so we could have a wee bit of fun with it.”

Adam Milroy sprays the Lewis Coopaldi tractor.

Two vintage tractors at the site have been sprayed to mark the occasion by graffiti artist Adam Milroy.

Lew-Ice Capaldi

It’s not the first time Lewis Capaldi has had something named after him.

In 2019, the chart topper had the honour of becoming the inspiration for one of Scotland’s fleet of gritters.

Transport Scotland named its new vehicle Lew-Ice Capaldi.

It followed a string of funny names for gritters across the country, including Sir Andy Flurry, Gritter Thunberg and David Plowie.

Meanwhile, other new attractions at the Deer Centre include a vintage fire engine.

A giant bouncy pillow and a life-sized bear carving made by sculptor Tom Harris-Ward are also now in place.

David added: “I actually caught an older gentleman having the time of his life pretending to drive the fire engine and that, to me, is what it’s all about.”

