Drivers in Perth facing disruption as A90 resurfacing work gets underway

Drivers in Perth are being warned to expect delays and disruption as resurfacing work on the A90 gets under way this week.

The 24-hour work starts at 7.30pm on Friday July 30 with all improvements expected to be completed by 6.30am Monday August 2.

As a result, the southbound off-slip at Barnhill circulatory will be closed.

In addition, one lane of the A90 going past the slip road will also be closed to ensure safety.

Diversions in place

Diversions will be in place for motorists wishing to access Perth and beyond via Junction 11 – who will be directed to junction 9 (Bridge of Earn) and back on the northbound M90 to junction 11 off-slip.

Road users prohibited from the motorway will be diverted off the A90 at the Walnut Grove junction just before the project.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This latest £100,000 investment from Transport Scotland will allow us to carry out surfacing improvements on this section of the A90 to ensure our network continues to operate at the highest standard.

Delays expected

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists during this project.

“To help minimise delays as much as possible, we’ve planned the improvements to take place over one weekend using 24-hour working, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”