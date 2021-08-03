Tayside and Fife rail commuters face disruption as engineers fail to complete line improvements on time

Commuters in Tayside and Fife have been experiencing disruption to train services after engineering works overran.

ScotRail services running between Dundee, Perth and Edinburgh faced cancellation or revision on Tuesday morning as engineers completed the work between Ladybank and Markinch.

Replacement buses were provided to passengers – though services have now started returning to normal after the reopening of the line.

NEW: Due to overnight engineering works not finishing on time, services between Edinburgh, Perth/Dundee, and Aberdeen and between Edinburgh and Markinch will be delayed or revised. https://t.co/OdND2I86UJ pic.twitter.com/6qLl1WGxwL — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 3, 2021

A statement on the ScotRail website said: “We had overnight engineering works that has not been finished on time earlier between Ladybank and Markinch this morning.

“Staff have worked hard to get the line reopened for 06:15.

“The following service alterations will apply until further notice:

“Services between Edinburgh, Perth/Dundee and Aberdeen and between Edinburgh and Markinch can now run as scheduled, however there will be some alterations & delays because of crew & units being out of place.”