ScotRail scraps social distancing onboard all trains in Scotland

ScotRail has ended social distancing at its stations and onboard trains as a result of the new Covid rules.

It follows Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement that the legal requirement for physical distancing would be removed from August 9, including on public transport.

The Scottish Government has said the use of face coverings would be required in some situations, such as on public transport.

ScotRail has now said it will follow the new guidelines, scrapping social distancing rules while retaining the rules on face coverings.

It’s hoped this will help passengers and staff to feel as safe as possible on its services, with a ‘wear one, protect everyone’ message.

ScotRail said their Five Rules for Safer Travel signage and posters in stations and on trains will start to be replaced by updated messages explaining how train travel is safe, reliable, and clean.

The train operator will continue with the enhanced cleaning of trains and stations which has helped keep train travel safe through the pandemic.

Customers will be encouraged to purchase their tickets through the ScotRail app as part of the mTickets system.

They said this means people can buy their tickets from the comfort of their home and it will instantly become available on their mobile device.

Using the system will also cut down on queues and reduce the number of touchpoints.

Passenger numbers and revenue dropped by more than 90 per cent during the pandemic, but with coronavirus restrictions easing ScotRail said it was now operating at around 50% of its pre-pandemic passenger numbers.

Almost 2,000 trains a day are operating to “keep everyone moving in Scotland”.

Timetable revisions will also be announced in the coming months which will be intended to meet the needs of passengers rather than reflecting historic travel patterns.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “The removal of the legal requirement for physical distancing is good news for Scotland’s Railway and a significant step towards recovery.

“While there will no longer be a need to physically distance on trains, customers will still need to wear a face covering in stations and on trains and be respectful of their fellow passengers.

“We’re asking customers to do the right thing and wear one, to protect everyone.

“We’re continuing to provide a safe and reliable service. Customers should continue to take personal responsibility for how they travel with us and if they think a train is too busy then they should wait for the next service.

“Scotland’s Railway is getting ready to welcome passengers back to a railway that is modernising for a safe, more reliable and greener future for everyone who uses it and works in it.”