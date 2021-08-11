Drivers on A985 in Fife warned to expect delays during roadworks

Drivers are being warned to expect disruption and delays as resurfacing work takes place on a busy Fife road.

Overnight resurfacing work on the A985 between Kincardine and Valleyfield is set to begin on Monday August 30.

Transport Scotland’s operating company Bear Scotland will carry out the project, with all works to be completed by Wednesday September 1.

The A985 will be closed in both directions between Cairneyhill and Kincardine from 7.30pm to 6.30am each day.

However, local access will be maintained for residents and emergency services.

A diversion route will direct traffic around the works via the A994, A907, A977 & A876.

Delays to journeys

As a result this will add an estimated 15 minutes to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, Bear Scotland’s south-east network manager, said: “These overnight works on the A985 near Valleyfield will remove defects in the road surface, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the road during these works.

“We’ve scheduled them overnight to minimise disruption.

“However if you do need to travel on these nights please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey.”

Motorists are being encouraged to check the Traffic Scotland website for travel information.