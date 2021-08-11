Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Transport

Drivers on A985 in Fife warned to expect delays during roadworks

By Neil Henderson
August 11 2021, 10.46am Updated: August 11 2021, 10.49am
The busy Fife route will be closed for two nights to allow for road resurfacing work.
The busy Fife route will be closed for two nights to allow for road resurfacing work.

Drivers are being warned to expect disruption and delays as resurfacing work takes place on a busy Fife road.

Overnight resurfacing work on the A985 between Kincardine and Valleyfield is set to begin on Monday August 30.

Transport Scotland’s operating company Bear Scotland will carry out the project, with all works to be completed by Wednesday September 1.

The busy Fife route will be closed for two nights to allow for road resurfacing work.

The A985 will be closed in both directions between Cairneyhill and Kincardine from 7.30pm to 6.30am each day.

However, local access will be maintained for residents and emergency services.

A diversion route will direct traffic around the works via the A994, A907, A977 & A876.

Delays to journeys

As a result this will add an estimated 15 minutes to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, Bear Scotland’s south-east network manager, said: “These overnight works on the A985 near Valleyfield will remove defects in the road surface, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the road during these works.

“We’ve scheduled them overnight to minimise disruption.

“However if you do need to travel on these nights please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey.”

Motorists are being encouraged to check the Traffic Scotland website for travel information.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier