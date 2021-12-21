Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
McDonald’s promise fast electric car charging at Glenrothes restaurant

By Craig Smith
December 21 2021, 3.12pm
There could soon be happy drivers as well as Happy Meals at McDonald's restaurants.
Visitors to McDonald’s drive-thru restaurants in Fife might soon be able to power their cars as well as picking up some fast food.

The company has confirmed plans to create two new electric vehicle (EV) rapid chargers at its Glenrothes Queensway branch.

Others are likely to follow suit in the coming months.

Fast food and faster chargers?

McDonald’s announced earlier this year that it was to team up with EV charging provider InstaVolt to introduce the charging points as standard across its new restaurants.

InstaVolt’s new rapid charging points are capable of charging at 125kW and the company says it can deliver an 80% charge in less than 20 minutes.

The company currently only has a handful of charging points in Fife and Tayside.

That commitment also aims to see them introduced at existing drive-thru restaurants within its estate where possible.

The company has lodged a formal planning permission to install the pair of charging points at its Glenrothes Queensway restaurant.

Growing appetite for electric cars among McDonald’s customers

Paul Pomroy is McDonald’s UK & Ireland chief executive.

He said: “Appetite for electric vehicles, which will be a central part of the UK’s efforts to build back greener post COVID-19, is growing.

“This partnership and ambition takes advantage of our scale, and is a real step forward for those already driving electric vehicles, as well as people considering making the switch.

 

He continued: “With over 1,300 restaurants our ambition would mean you would never be far from a charging point.

“As we look toward a return to normal service post-COVID-19, drivers will be able to pop in for a coffee or a meal and get an 80% charge in 20 minutes.

“We are known for speed and convenience, and this partnership with InstaVolt will provide just that for EV drivers.”

What’s stopping people buying an electric car?

McDonald’s commissioned research to identify the current barriers to EV adoption.

The company found finding that more than half (54%) of people that don’t own an EV directly cite a lack of convenient charging locations as a barrier to buying one.

Two thirds of this group, however, (67%) said they’d reconsider if this barrier is removed.

In addition, seven in ten (70%) said they’d worry about struggling to find a charging point mid-journey.

The partnership with InstaVolt therefore hopes to remove these barriers, bringing a new UK wide network of charging points.

Drivers have found widespread issues with the existing charging network in Scotland in 2021, although it is improving.

‘Always one broken charging point from disaster’ — Watch our documentary on going electric on Scotland’s roads

 

