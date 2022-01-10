Free bus travel for under-22s: How to apply for your child’s card

An error occurred. Please try again.

Children and young people will be entitled to free bus travel for under-22s from January 31.

Applications opened on Monday for passes which will enable anyone aged five to 21 in Scotland to travel for free.

To travel for free, children and young people will need either a new Young Scot card or a National Entitlement Card from Transport Scotland. Old cards will not work.

Children aged under five are already entitled to free bus travel.

How to apply

Due to current high levels of Covid transmission, the Scottish Government has asked only those who need to travel to apply for a travel card.

Parents need to apply on behalf of children aged up to 15 and young people aged 16 and over must apply themselves. The person submitting the application needs a mygovscot account, which can be registered for here.

Before you begin you will also need several documents. If using a computer you will need digital versions but if you are using a smartphone or tablet you can upload photographs as you go.

Age 5 to 10

Parents must apply on child’s behalf for a NEC. No photograph is required.

You will need:

proof of child’s identity (eg. birth certificate or passport)

proof of child’s address (if they live at a different address from you)

child’s birth or adoption certificate

proof of your identity (passport, driving licence)

proof of your address (driving licence, council tax bill, bank statement, etc.

Age 11 to 15

Parents must apply on child’s behalf for either a NEC or Young Scot card. An up-to-date photograph is required. If they already have a NEC but want a replacement allowing free travel you can apply here, quoting their NEC number.

You will need:

proof of child’s identity (eg. birth certificate or passport)

proof of child’s address (if they live at a different address from you)

child’s birth or adoption certificate

proof of your identity (passport, driving licence)

proof of your address (driving licence, council tax bill, bank statement, etc.)

Age 16 to 21

The young person must apply themselves for either a NEC or Young Scot card. An up-to-date photograph is required.

They will need:

a recent digital photo of themselves

a photo/scan of proof of their identify identity (passport, driving licence, etc.)

a photo/scan of proof of their address (eg. bank statement, NHS letter, letter from school/college/university)

For those who already have a Young Scot card, the quickest way to get a replacement with travel pass is to verify their identity using the Yoti app with their Young Scot card before applying here.

Children and young people are also able to apply for Young Scot cards at school, and these give them access to discounts and rewards and can be used as proof of age.

Applications for cards can also be made a council offices.

As Covid travel restrictions start to lift more young people will be able to get onboard and enjoy the opportunity of free travel.” Green MSP Mark Ruskell

Scottish Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Mark Ruskell urged children and young people to ensure they benefit from free bus travel for under-22s introduced by the Scottish Government.

He said: “As Covid travel restrictions start to lift more young people will be able to get onboard and enjoy the opportunity of free travel.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, bus services will be a crucial part of the green recovery while tackling the climate emergency, and this travel card will open up opportunities for young people and their families.

“I’m delighted this Green policy has gone from the drawing board to reality, and despite the difficulties of Covid essential travellers such as key workers should feel the benefit from day one.”