Dundee’s electric car charging hubs to be upgraded to offer contactless payments

By Scott Milne
January 19 2022, 3.04pm Updated: January 19 2022, 4.39pm
electric car chargers dundee
SWARCO charging hub at Princes Street, Dundee.

Electric car drivers in Dundee will soon be able to use contactless payments at chargers, if councillors approve the latest plans to modernise EV (electric vehicle) infrastructure.

Transport Scotland and the Energy Saving Trust has granted nearly £107,000 to Dundee City Council.

The money will be spent on retrofitting three charging hubs across the city if councillors give the plans the thumbs up.

The move will support residents’ transition to EVs, a council report states.

dundee electric car chargers

The 18 rapid chargers at Princes Street, Queen Street and Lochee will be brought into the 21st century and allow contactless payment.

The hubs offer 50kW charges.

The work is expected to be complete by March.

What other upgrades are in store?

Under the plans, a charge point at the Mitchell Street Centre will be moved to the Hilltown Community Centre.

This is due to a relocation of some of the council’s EV fleet.

A 50kW rapid charger at Dundee Ice Arena will be replaced, as it is too old to be retrofitted.

Dundee City Council has one of the highest numbers of chargers per capita of all Scottish local authorities, with 253 charging points.

Dundee at ‘forefront’ of EV infrastructure

Mark Flynn is convener of the local authority’s city development committee.

He described Dundee as being at the “forefront” of EV technology for “more than a decade”.

“It is crucial that we keep up to date with new and emerging technologies,” he said.

Councillor Mark Flynn.

“This funding will help us to do that and to continue to offer EV drivers who live, work and visit the city the best experience possible.”

Dundee-based SWARCO, the firm which manages the national ChargePlace Scotland network, will carry out the work, pending approval by councillors on Monday, January 24.

It comes after the price of charging in the city is set to become 66% more expensive.

The increase will make Dundee the most expensive area in Tayside and Fife to use electric car chargers.

Taxi bosses hit out at the hike, claiming it undermines the case for fleets going electric.

Other recent developments in the city include bus operator Xplore introducing all-electric busses along the 28 route, which travels along the polluted Lochee Road.

