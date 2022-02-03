Relief for EV drivers as Perth electric car charging hub to open later this year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth’s new electric car charging hub will open later this year and an industry expert says it is “very welcome news”.

From October, there will be 41 electric car charging points at the Broxden Park and Ride.

Perth and Kinross Council has appointed Emtec Energy to deliver the £850,000 project.

Dr Euan McTurk is an expert in electric vehicle charging technology. Based in Inverkeithing, he runs Plug Life Consulting.

He says the upgrade to facilities at Broxden is badly needed.

“This site used to be one of the biggest in Scotland, and one of the most reliable at which to get a charge.

“But the existing three rapid chargers are now a bit long in the tooth, and there are often queues for them.

“So it’s a relief to hear that Perth and Kinross Council has recognised this and is building an ambitiously large, modern charging hub to meet demand.”

What charging infrastructure will the hub provide?

There are already three rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers and three 22kW chargers – or ‘fast’ chargers – at Broxden.

Rapid chargers will top up your electric car battery the quickest.

In addition to this, it has been revealed the transport hub will have:

Seven new rapid chargers. This will provide 13 spaces, including the region’s first rapid charging point with disabled access.

Eight new fast chargers, providing 16 charging points. Four spaces will be bookable.

Dr McTurk adds: “The inclusion of charging bays that are accessible for people with limited mobility is also excellent news.

“A few charging hubs across Scotland have been built recently that don’t have disabled parking spaces, and this is something that is regularly called out amongst EV drivers.

“Perth and Kinross Council deserves full credit for making this site inclusive and accessible to everyone.”

Work will start this summer, with the first motorists expected to charge their EVs at the hub in October.

The charging points will be fuelled by solar power and a battery storage unit.

“The addition of solar canopies and battery storage is an excellent touch,” says Dr McTurk.

“The solar canopies will also provide much appreciated weather protection to people charging their cars.

“And the onsite battery storage will reduce the amount of grid electricity used at peak times, which will further reduce the carbon footprint of the hub.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said the hub would “sustainably support and encourage the switch to electric vehicles and make Broxden a significant charging hub on the Scottish motorway network”.

European Regional Development Fund and Tay Cities Deal have funded the project.

But how much will motorists have to pay?

However, we don’t yet know how much cash EV drivers will have to part with to use the chargers.

Perth and Kinross Council currently differs from neighbouring local authorities in providing free EV charging. Motorists just have to pay for parking.

But this is likely to change as EV use increases.

The council has not yet indicated when it might start introducing charges.

The sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK is being phased out by 2030.

But Scotland’s charging network has been criticised by motorists who have turned up to find charging points not working.

Or, for those in rural areas, have struggled to find a charging point in the first place.

The Scottish Government recently announced a £60 million commitment to double Scotland’s 2,100 point charging network in the next four years.