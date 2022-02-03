ScotRail U-turn on plans for Perth to Edinburgh service – but journeys will still take longer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail bosses have U-turned on proposed changes to the Perth to Edinburgh service – but journeys are still going to take longer.

The rail operator – in its final weeks before being taken over by the Scottish Government – has had to overhaul its timetables.

It has struggled to provide reliable services while swallowing up huge amounts of public money in subsidies.

As part of the shake-up, the Perth to Edinburgh service was set to be diverted via Dunfermline.

U-turn follows public outcry

But the move provoked an outcry from rail passengers and politicians.

And, after a public consultation, ScotRail have now confirmed trains from Perth to Edinburgh will call at Kirkcaldy from May, and not Dunfermline.

Mark Ruskell, Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “Hundreds of my constituents joined our campaign against the proposed cuts in September 2021.

“Thanks to them, we’re seeing ScotRail backing down on some of the most harmful proposals for rail services across Fife and Perth.”

However, under the changes services will call at more stations.

As a result, journey times will be longer.

For the train to Edinburgh leaving Perth at 7am, it will add around 10 minutes to the journey.

A journey which is already quicker if you take the car.

In a public meeting organised by Mr Ruskell, a ScotRail executive admitted it would take too much investment to make the Perth to Edinburgh route more attractive than driving down the M90.

What now for our rail services?

ScotRail bosses say the changes being brought in from May are not cuts.

They have pledged to add more services to the Edinburgh to Glasgow route – the only route in the Scotland-wide network that runs at a profit.

ScotRail’s operations director David Simpson said: “This timetable is the start of the process of recovering from the pandemic.

“As passenger numbers increase, we will keep the number of services under regular review.”

Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Murdo Fraser previously criticised ScotRail for “downgrading” the Perth to Edinburgh service.

He gave the outcome of the consultation a “cautious welcome”.

And he highlighted plans to run additional trains in Fife during the evenings.

“I’m also pleased to hear that they plan to roll out more trains in the evening in Fife. This is something many of my constituents have been calling for.”

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney said ScotRail had listened to the “legitimate concerns” of his constituents.

“It is absolutely vital for the continued economic development of Perth that it maintains strong rail links with Edinburgh.

“It is vital that rail travel continues to be accessible to all my constituents, regardless of their location.

“I will continue to monitor this issue in the months and years ahead.”