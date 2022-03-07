Perthshire man ‘insulted’ by government ‘gagging clause’ offer after A90 water splashes damage home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire man ‘insulted’ by government ‘gagging clause’ offer after A90 water splashes damage home

By Scott Milne
March 7 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 7 2022, 10.46am
James Littlejohn outside his home.

Scottish transport chiefs offered a Perthshire homeowner thousands of pounds after water splashes from the A90 damaged his home.

But James Littlejohn would only have got the £3,500 if he agreed not to tell anyone about it.

He said the “gagging clause” was the final straw after years of fighting with Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland and road maintenance firm Bear Scotland over damage to his property.

Problems began two decades ago when the nearby Inchmichael flyover was built.

Since then, water has pooled on the edge of the busy A90 near his West Inchmicheal home, where James and his wife have lived for more than 30 years.

James Littlejohn by the A90.

Passing traffic then causes the water to splash on to the stonework of the home.

After years of James trying to get authorities to solve the issue, lawyers on behalf of Transport Scotland offered James an “ex gratia” payment of £3.5k, but with the caveat the “agreement is confidential”.

How can rainwater damage a home?

More than 20 years of water splashing from puddles and hitting his wall has caused the stonework and cement to erode.

James forked out more than £7,000 to have the wall and windowsills redone in 2020.

However, there are still signs of damage.

Damaged stonework at the home prior to repairs in 2020.

James said: “There have been times we’re sitting in the living room and there’s an almighty thud.

“We’d look out of the window thinking there’d been an accident, but it was just the force of the water.

“There’s been a dramatic change in how much water is pooling and hitting the house since the flyover was built.”

James estimates traffic volume on the busy road has “more than doubled” since he moved there.

A passing vehicle splashing water towards James’ home.

He added: “People might say it’s my own fault for living near such a busy road, but this house was built before the road was.

“I’ve been trying to get different authorities to take responsibility for this, but ultimately no one has.

“It’s like we’re an inconvenience to them.”

‘Gagging clause’

James said he would consider taking the £3.5k were it not for the confidentially clause.

“I’ve already spent more than that to repair the stonework. Even so, to add the confidentiality clause is an insult.

“Agreeing to it would also mean I’d be left to deal with this on my own in future.

“The problem isn’t solved, just because I’ve had the stonework repaired once.

Rain water battering James Littlejohn’s home.

“Until they do something to stop the water hitting my house, it is only a matter of time before repairs are needed again.”

‘Inappropriate to comment’

We reached out to both Transport Scotland and Bear Scotland for comment on James’ “gagging clause” complaint.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are aware of Mr Littlejohn’s complaint.  Mr Littlejohn has appointed solicitors to deal with his complaint and the matter is being addressed via his solicitors.

“In the circumstances, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A Bear Scotland spokesman said their position “aligns with Transport Scotland”.

