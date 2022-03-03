Dundee councillor ‘anxious for details’ as fresh Xplore Dundee service cuts loom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee councillor ‘anxious for details’ as fresh Xplore Dundee service cuts loom

By Peter John Meiklem
March 3 2022, 4.21pm
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee councillor has written to the head of Xplore Dundee to find out more about emergency cuts to city services.

Bosses at the city bus firm posted a statement on their website last week.

It announced service reductions from Monday, March 14 in a bid to avoid short notice cancellations.

Christine McGlasson is currently the managing director at Xplore Dundee.

Her company blamed a national driver shortage for the changes, assuring passengers they were temporary.

We expect the firm to publish new timetables on Friday, March 4.

West End Lib Dem councillor Fraser Macpherson said he was “anxious to get details” of the specific effect of the changes on his constituents.

He said: “I am contacting the managing director seeking further information on the effect of these changes.

“I do understand the recruitment challenges they are facing and they are not unique to Xplore Dundee.”

What has Xplore Dundee said about the changes?

The company posted a long statement on its website at the end of February as passengers in the city continued to report cancelled services.

It read: “The local bus network has experienced some unfortunate disruption from the ongoing effects of a national driver shortage and local staff absences.

“Despite the best efforts of our team to cover as much work as possible, we regret that some journeys have been missed and that this has had an impact on our passengers.

dundee bus timetables
Fraser Macpherson regularly campaigns for better bus services in Dundee.

“We’ll temporarily adjust timetables to realistic levels so that our services are more reliable.

“We’ll keep running as many buses as we can, in-line with staff availability.

“We believe (and we hope you’ll agree) that a reliably reduced service in the short-term is better than cancelling journeys at short notice.”

Which Dundee bus services do we know are affected?

Xplore Dundee said services on many of its busiest routes will run every 15 minutes during the day on weekdays.

Its timetables on weekday evenings and Saturdays will not change.

Buses will continue to run every half-hour during the day on Sundays.

Services reduce to hourly departures after 6pm on Sunday evenings, the company has told passengers.

It will suspend service 36c and withdraw service 10 journeys to/from Harris Academy.

An Xplore Dundee spokesman said: “Xplore Dundee ridership is at 75% of pre-Covid levels yet current mileage is just over 90% of pre-Covid levels, which is where we want to be to attract people back to travelling by bus as restrictions lift.

“We have a short term driver availability issue which is why these temporary changes are being made.

“It is important for the people of Dundee that the bus turns up when it is supposed to and this adjustment will achieve that.

“We expect to be resorting back to full strength by the start of May.”

