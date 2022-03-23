Could lack of EV charging fees be encouraging ‘freeloaders’ in Perth?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Could lack of EV charging fees be encouraging ‘freeloaders’ in Perth?

By Aileen Robertson
March 23 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 23 2022, 9.42am
EV charging
Euan McTurk.

Perth’s free electric vehicle charging points could be encouraging ‘freeloaders’ says an industry insider.

“It may be a surprise to some people who don’t drive an electric car, but most electric vehicle drivers actually want charging tariffs to be implemented.”

That is the bold claim of Dr Euan McTurk.

Inverkeithing-based Dr McTurk is an expert in electric vehicle charging technology.

And he says free charging points could lead to queues building up as more people buy into the electric vehicle (EV) revolution.

Tariffs at charging points, he says, “stop people using chargers purely because they’re getting free electricity not because they actually need a charge to get to their destination”.

EV drivers currently do not have to pay to charge their vehicles, but they do need to cover the cost of parking at Perth and Kinross Council run facilities.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said although the local authority does not demand an electric vehicle charging fee “this is likely to change as electric car use increases”.

When it does, Dr McTurk says the move is likely to be welcomed by many.

“This will reduce queues, encourage fair use and keep the network moving.

“I would hope that Perth and Kinross Council would introduce charging tariffs – and overstay penalties for rapid chargers – this year.”

How much is the fee likely to be?

How much PKC will decide to charge is now known at this stage.

But, as a comparison, let’s look at how much neighbouring authorities ask EV drivers to pay.

Angus Council offered free charging up until October last year. The fee is now 23p per kWh.

In Dundee, EV drivers pay 20p per kWh for fast chargers and 25p per kWh for rapid chargers.

In Fife, the rate is 15p/kWh but with £1.60 connection charge per session.

Perth’s charging facilities include the Broxden park and ride, which is this year being upgraded.

If the work goes to plan there will be a total of 41 EV charging points from October.

Perth and Kinross Council appointed Emtec Energy as contractors for the £850,000 project.

