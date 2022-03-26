Dundee bus boss apologises for ‘horrific’ disruption – and promises services will get better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee bus boss apologises for ‘horrific’ disruption – and promises services will get better

By Peter John Meiklem
March 26 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 26 2022, 9.14am
McGill's Buses / Xplore Dundee CEO Ralph Roberts.
Dundee bus boss Ralph Roberts has promised passengers better times ahead after apologising for “horrific” disruption to city services.

City passengers have struggled with unreliable and cancelled services for months.

Mr Roberts said he wanted to let passengers know the situation is improving.

He said: “It’s getting better. We feel your pain, but it’s getting better.

“We are not happy either. The disruption we’ve had to services has been horrific.

“From January through to the beginning of March – really to two weeks ago – has been off the chart.

“I would apologise to the people of Dundee for that experience.”

Mr Roberts is the chief executive officer of Greenock-based McGill’s Buses, which bought Xplore Dundee in 2020.

He is also running Xplore Dundee on a temporary basis while the company recruit for a new managing director.

Previous city bus boss Christine McGlasson, in post since 2018, recently left the company.

The firm announced an emergency city timetable at the start of March in a bid to improve poor reliability.

Mr Roberts said Covid-19 had badly affected staffing.

“There’s no point in saying we’re going to try when every day you’re getting more people phoning in saying they’re positive.

“We’re trying to run a service and we’ve got 7,8,10,12 bodies missing.

“You’ve got real time indicators up there saying a bus is due and the bus doesn’t turn up.

“It’s frustrating. Horrendous for people. So I would apologise to people in Dundee that went on for so long.”

Mr Roberts said the company now has a “grip” on the situation, offering a timeline for the return of services to the same level as last year.

He said: “Right now, we’re running Saturday frequencies.

“That’s to allow us to regroup with staff. It was always intended to be a short-term thing.

“So within the next two or three weeks the frequencies will go back up to where they were from January with the idea that by July /August they’ll be going back to where they were in November last year.

“Back to 100% in other words.

Mr Roberts asked Dundee passengers to “bear with him.”

“They will get more frequent buses in the next few weeks. The key thing is they will be reliable.

“They need to be there when we say they will be there.”

