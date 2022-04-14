“The best choice I’ve ever made”: one woman’s journey to becoming a bus driver

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Do you want a job that is going places? Perhaps you would like to make a difference in your local area? Or quite simply, you enjoy being out and about? We talk to one woman who swapped stacking shelves, for meandering along the streets of Dundee as a bus driver and has never looked back…

We’ve all been there, stuck in a rut with a job, feeling like there has to be more to life. Not to mention that awful Monday morning feeling. With bills to pay and cost of living rising, it’s often hard to find the right time to change careers, let alone think about new job ideas. For one woman, taking the plunge and changing careers, has been the making of her…

Stacey’s heart-warming journey

‘The largest vehicle I had ever driven was a car, a Golf to be exact. I had worked in retail for 13 years but it was a bit like being a vampire, I never saw the daylight or the outside world. Eventually I felt like a change, to do something different.

Coming from a family of bus drivers I had never considered it as a career choice. It wasn’t until my Dad suggested I become a Dundee bus driver, that I realised that perhaps it was the right time.

My own Mum had swapped cleaning to be a bus driver many years before, so I had lots of people to turn to for advice.

There used to be that sense that some jobs are for certain people. That it was a job for men. Nowadays, it doesn’t matter who you are, you’ve got to give it a chance and just do it!

It’s so rewarding. It’s the best job choice I’ve made, it’s a job for everyone, whoever you are.

The last two years, since I first got my licence, have gone so quickly, and now I spend every day basking in sunshine and showers from my glass window on the world. I get to chat to regulars, help lost tourists and I love waving at colleagues as they pass by.

I’ve found forgotten items, from mobile phones to board games left behind on the seats.

My perception of what a bus driver means, changed, the minute I got behind the wheel.

Everyday is so different when you’re driving, it was such a change from retail when everything felt like the same old routine. I have gained a new sense of respect for drivers over the years.

We are skilfully trained, know how to do safety checks on our buses, deal with customers, and of course there is the driving. I used to think you would need some engineering experience but you don’t. The company train and prepare you. If you can drive a car, you can drive a bus. You soon get into the swing of it! It really is the best job choice I’ve made.’

If you’re thinking about changing careers like Stacey, then you’re in good company with Xplore Dundee. While recent statistics from the Office for National Statistics show that only around 10% of UK bus drivers in 2001 were women, Xplore Dundee are on a mission to change that statistic and encourage everyone to apply.

Top Reasons: Why you should become a Dundee bus driver

If you need a bit more encouragement, then check out Stacey’s top reasons to get behind the wheel and become a Dundee bus driver!

1, Variety

There’s a lot of variety when it comes to shifts, from early ones to late nights. Some weeks you will have time in the day to yourself and at others you will be finished early and have the afternoon to yourself. The different rotas mix it up so every week is different. It’s never boring.

2. Competitive pay and benefits

The pay and benefits are great. Not to mention free uniform! I get an industry-leading salary of £13 an hour, and with paid overtime I have the chance to earn up to £32k per year. There are also an excellent range of benefits such as company pension, life assurance, free travel for me and family members and I genuinely feel looked after. They also offer part-time and flexible options so there is something for everyone. From 2 days up to 6!

I’m also really interested in the launch of Xplore Dundee’s new open top tours. The jobs are for driver who already have their PCV licenses.

They will be seasonal which I think is good for flexibility as well and there is always the potential to expand into other bus and coach roles. It’s such an exciting time and I can’t wait to try the open top tours out myself!

3. Friendly Work Colleagues

I couldn’t ask for nicer work colleagues, we have social groups and get together out of work hours as well. It’s always nice to give each other a friendly wave when we pass each other – it’s a really supportive network.

4. Sense of community

The best bits are seeing regular customers who you get to know well. I always go home with a smile on my face and wonder about those I’ve not seen for a while, whether they are ok. It’s such a caring job.

5. Free licences and training

The application was easy and shortly after I was invited to an interview. I then had to complete a standard medical, where they checked things like my blood pressure and eyesight. Once I’d had the all clear I got stuck into my PCV training. It took about 17 weeks, all the course materials were provided and tests were booked for me.

The full street driver training is all paid for and includes; the licence acquisition medical and all the theory and practical tests.

I had to pinch myself to remember that work were paying for me to learn all this. I was so pleased to pass and they really do give you the potential to progress!

I’ve been working as a bus driver for two years, but I’m really a newbie. I’ve challenged myself and progressed – it’s a great feeling!

Without them paying for my licence and courses, in all honesty re-training wouldn’t have been possible so I am so glad I’ve got this opportunity. I am so proud of what I’ve achieved and I’m excited about the future. We attend courses when we re-apply for our licenses every 5 years, so we’re always learning.

Trainees: Come on board!

Join Stacey and the crew at Xplore Dundee, the city’s biggest public transport provider. As part of McGill’s group, Scotland’s largest independent bus company, Xplore Dundee carry tens of thousands of passengers each day.

If you are looking for free training, competitive pay, friendly faces and job variety, then re-routing your career with Xplore Dundee, it may just be, the perfect ticket.

Top tips for a smooth bus driver application by Stacey

Prepare for the tests. We learn everything from how to do safety checks on a bus to learning where our routes travel and lots more. It’s nice to be learning something new and it will soon become second nature. Be confident. You will be well supported with courses and great colleagues. Have fun with the process. Trying something new is always daunting but there is always someone to help. Speak to drivers when you are out and about, we’re a friendly bunch and they will give you some more tips. Just do it!

Already got a PCV licence?

Later this month Xplore Dundee are launching an exciting new open top bus tour, the new Discover Dundee sight-seeing tour. Taking in all the sights of Dundee, Xplore Dundee are on the lookout for bus drivers who already hold a PCV licence to head up this new exciting fleet. So, if you’ve already got your PCV licence, then get straight on board!

Where can I find out more?

You can find out more in person at special Xplore Dundee recruitment nights for both trainees and licence holders. Held on the last Thursday of every month, make sure you don’t miss the next one on April 30th!

Recruitment lead Claire Gray says: ‘If you’re interested in joining Xplore Dundee, why not drop by and speak to me on one of our recruitment open nights on the last Thursday of each month. I can’t wait to welcome you to the team!’ Apply by sending a CV to Claire.gray@mcgillsbuses.co.uk or call on: 01382 340004. You can also find out more information on the Xplore Dundee website.

