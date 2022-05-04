Blairgowrie bridge erosion fears as workers shore up worn weir with sandbags

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Blairgowrie bridge erosion fears as workers shore up worn weir with sandbags

By Aileen Robertson
May 4 2022, 6.00am
Blairgowrie
River convener Robert Kellie is concerned about the damage at the bridge.

Piles of sandbags under Blairgowrie Bridge have raised fears the vital transport link could be “compromised”.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) gave an assurance the bridge is in no danger.

And he said there were no plans to close it for structural work.

But that has not convinced those who live and work alongside the structure, which dates back to the 18th century.

Why are people worried?

Most people who drive over the bridge do not look down at the river below.

But a quick glance reveals rows of sandbags plugging a gap just feet from the base of one of the bridge’s piers.

Blairgowrie

Kate Walker is the proprietor of Kate Fleming Shooting and Fishing in the town.

“The state of the bridge is very worrying,” she says.

“If that bridge collapses, then Blairgowrie is stuffed.

“There is no other way of getting in and out apart from a very, very long way round.

“There isn’t another bridge.

“People that have become aware of it are very worried about it.”

Kate adds: “The fishermen are very well aware of it because they’ve seen it deteriorate.

“That sort of erosion will only get worse.”

Fish ‘not moving’ because of the damage

River convener Robert Kellie has “great concerns” about the condition of Blairgowrie Bridge.

He says the damaged weir is having a detrimental impact on the fishing waters along the River Ericht.

The damage is preventing fish from travelling upstream, he claims.

“The fish are not moving through the system as they should because of this.”

Meanwhile, he shares Kate’s concerns that the erosion has made the structure of the bridge vulnerable.

“The River Ericht in the winter can move at a terrific speed. Looking at that, in the last year it has degraded quite a lot.

Robert Kellie inspects the damaged weir.
Robert Kellie inspects the damaged weir.

“I don’t know if it will see another winter.

“It may compromise it.

“If this bridge is compromised, the knock on effect to local and wider tourism would be huge.”

The PKC spokesperson said the council’s structures team was keeping an eye on the condition of the bridge at Blairgowrie.

“We are satisfied that the safety of the bridge has not been compromised.”

He said the council’s structures team was “aware of the condition of the bridge and the scour apron” around the bridge piers.

A scour apron is a structure, usually made of concrete, that prevents water from eroding a bridge’s foundations.

The council plans to repair the weir later this year, with preparations “currently under way”.

“Localised repairs have been carried out recently to ensure further deterioration does not occur until those works can be completed.

“There are no plans to close the bridge for any structural repairs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]