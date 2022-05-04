Blairgowrie bridge erosion fears as workers shore up worn weir with sandbags

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Piles of sandbags under Blairgowrie Bridge have raised fears the vital transport link could be “compromised”.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) gave an assurance the bridge is in no danger.

And he said there were no plans to close it for structural work.

But that has not convinced those who live and work alongside the structure, which dates back to the 18th century.

Why are people worried?

Most people who drive over the bridge do not look down at the river below.

But a quick glance reveals rows of sandbags plugging a gap just feet from the base of one of the bridge’s piers.

Kate Walker is the proprietor of Kate Fleming Shooting and Fishing in the town.

“The state of the bridge is very worrying,” she says.

“If that bridge collapses, then Blairgowrie is stuffed.

“There is no other way of getting in and out apart from a very, very long way round.

“There isn’t another bridge.

“People that have become aware of it are very worried about it.”

Kate adds: “The fishermen are very well aware of it because they’ve seen it deteriorate.

“That sort of erosion will only get worse.”

Fish ‘not moving’ because of the damage

River convener Robert Kellie has “great concerns” about the condition of Blairgowrie Bridge.

He says the damaged weir is having a detrimental impact on the fishing waters along the River Ericht.

The damage is preventing fish from travelling upstream, he claims.

“The fish are not moving through the system as they should because of this.”

Meanwhile, he shares Kate’s concerns that the erosion has made the structure of the bridge vulnerable.

“The River Ericht in the winter can move at a terrific speed. Looking at that, in the last year it has degraded quite a lot.

“I don’t know if it will see another winter.

“It may compromise it.

“If this bridge is compromised, the knock on effect to local and wider tourism would be huge.”

The PKC spokesperson said the council’s structures team was keeping an eye on the condition of the bridge at Blairgowrie.

“We are satisfied that the safety of the bridge has not been compromised.”

He said the council’s structures team was “aware of the condition of the bridge and the scour apron” around the bridge piers.

A scour apron is a structure, usually made of concrete, that prevents water from eroding a bridge’s foundations.

The council plans to repair the weir later this year, with preparations “currently under way”.

“Localised repairs have been carried out recently to ensure further deterioration does not occur until those works can be completed.

“There are no plans to close the bridge for any structural repairs.”