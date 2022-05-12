If e-scooters aren’t legal yet, why have I been seeing them on the roads?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
If e-scooters aren’t legal yet, why have I been seeing them on the roads?

By Scott Milne
May 12 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 12 2022, 6.04am
E-scooters are increasingly popular.

E-scooters could be soon made legal on British roads.

UK transport secretary Grant Shapps suggested e-scooters would soon be made legal, suggesting it would be included in this week’s Queen’s Speech.

While the vehicle wasn’t mentioned by Prince Charles on the day, a UK Government spokeswoman later confirmed e-scooter legislation will be included in the upcoming Transport Bill.

So e-scooters could soon be legal to use on public roads.

But hold on, I’ve been seeing people out riding them for a while now, you might say.

The mode of transport has become an increasingly popular in big cities such as Glasgow and Edinburgh, but they are also easily seen on the streets of smaller cities such as Dundee.

E-scooters have a peculiar legal standing in the UK where they are legal to buy and own, but not to ride on public roads.

Schrodinger’s e-scooter, if you will.

So, how does the legal status work and what might be changing?

How can e-scooters be illegal if I keep seeing them?

It is legal to sell, buy and own an e-scooter in the UK.

It is also legal to ride them on private land.

However, as they are considered a ‘powered vehicle’, they have the same requirements as cars and motorbikes.

This means you can not use them on pavements or cycle lanes.

Technically, they have to meet the same criteria as cars and motorbikes to be roadworthy — insurance, registration, road tax, driving licence, MOT, age, etc.

Putting all of that in place for an e-scooter is practically impossible.

So, basically, anyone you’ve seen riding an e-scooter on the streets has likely been breaking the law.

Would a new legal status mean I’ll be seeing more of them?

Most likely.

Anyone interested in buying one, but put off because of its legal status, will likely be queueing to snap one up if made legal.

Similarly, people scared of ending up in court would no longer have that concern.

There remains safety fears around them.

London Fire Brigade highlighted a number of incidents in recent years where e-scooters caught fire.

Aren’t there trials taking place?

Yes, some cities have been running trials for public hire e-scooters.

However, none of these have been taking place in Scotland.

But there are 31 live trials across England.

This includes places such as Liverpool, Salford, Newcastle and York.

Only e-scooters approved through a local authority are allowed on public land as part of the trials.

These trials, which end in November, will assess aspects such as demand, safety, cost and whether they help reduce motor traffic.

‘Safety will always be our top priority’

The UK Government spokeswoman said: “Safety will always be our top priority.

“Our trials are helping us to better understand the benefits of properly regulated, safety-tested e-scooters and their impact on public space.

“While riding a privately owned e-scooter on public land is illegal, we are considering how best to design future regulations.

“Our Transport Bill will help us to take the steps we need to make e-scooters safer and support innovation.”

Tags

Conversation

