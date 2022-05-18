Dundee and Perth majority want more bike lanes – even as cyclist numbers stall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee and Perth majority want more bike lanes – even as cyclist numbers stall

By Peter John Meiklem
May 18 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 18 2022, 9.26am
Cycle campaigner Russell Pepper.

Most people in Perth and Dundee support more segregated cycle lanes in their cities, according to new Sustrans research.

A total of 66% of people in Perth and 65% of people in Dundee support more cycle tracks along roads, physically separated from traffic and other pedestrians, a poll shows.

Active travel charity Sustrans spoke to near 3,000 people across Dundee and Perth as part of its largest-ever report into walking, cycling and wheeling across Scotland’s seven cities.

Stewart Carruth is the charity’s interim director.

“The evidence is clear,” he says.

“The people of Scotland want the option to walk, wheel and cycle to where they need to get to.”

But is cycling still growing after pandemic boom?

His charity’s research, however, reveals only a minority of people in either city cycle once a week.

The percentage of people cycling in both cities has either plateaued or only grown very slowly.

And men were still found to be roughly twice as likely to take to two wheels as women.

Katharine Melville, ByCycle.

In Dundee, 8% of women and 19% of men cycle weekly. In Perth the corresponding figures are 10% and 25%.

Overall, 13% of people in Dundee cycle once a week, up on 11% in 2019. The corresponding Perth figure for 2021 is 17%.

Walking remains the most popular form of active transport in 2021 with more than half of people in both cities walking five days a week.

What else does the Sustrans report tell us?

The publication of the Sustrans Walking and Cycling Index report has sparked further calls for investment in city cycling infrastructure.

Campaign groups in both cities have been pushing for more spending while opponents continue to argue that improved cycle and walking paths can worsen congestion and hurt local businesses.

Katharine Melville is campaigns director at Perth cycling group ByCycle.

She says more cycle lanes are good for local business.

“Solid research has shown that cyclists and walkers have more time to potter about the shops.

“So better cycling infrastructure is good for local businesses.”

She was surprised by the figures showing lower female participation.

“ByCycle will launch its Wednesday evening series on May 25. You can bet your bottom dollar that 50% of the people that attend the first session will be female.”

But Russell Pepper, chairman of the Dundee Cycle Forum, points out cycling participation and access to high-quality infrastructure are closely linked.

Dundee Cycle Forum chairman Russell Pepper and vice-chairman David Martin with the manifesto in City Square.

He said that, anecdotally, men appeared more willing to take risks when roads did not appear, or feel, safe for city cyclists.

He called on local politicians to capitalise on the support for better paths and cycle lanes.

“The majority of people are in favour of making their streets greener and safer.

“It shows that local authorities need to build on what they are doing. They have the support for it.”

He said the participation numbers showed “how far” cities still have to go in making cycling feel like a safe and viable option for many residents.

