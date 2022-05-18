Tayside and Fife rail passengers hit as ScotRail announces emergency timetable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tayside and Fife rail passengers hit as ScotRail announces emergency timetable

By Peter John Meiklem
May 18 2022, 4.43pm Updated: May 18 2022, 6.52pm
trains dundee perth cancelled lorry bridge

ScotRail is temporarily cutting services as the company prepares for further industrial action.

The company says its “temporary timetable”, from Monday, May 23, will give customers “greater certainty and reliability”.

It is understood the company will withdraw as many as 700 of its daily services.

The change has already prompted an angry reaction from some Dundee commuters.

They are unhappy the last service between Dundee and Edinburgh leaves at 8.30pm.

Cancellations have disrupted services in recent weeks.

Rail managers say they are dealing with “a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working.”

It follows drivers’ union ASLEF’s announcement that it will ballot for industrial action over pay.

ScotRail ‘very sorry’

David Simpson is ScotRail service delivery director.

He said: “We are very sorry to customers for the disruption of recent days.

“We want to resolve this dispute with the trade unions and move forward together to provide the safest, greenest, and most reliable railway we can for Scotland.”

Passengers can view the temporary timetable for Monday to Friday online.

ScotRail bosses are still finalising temporary timetables for Saturdays and Sundays. The company says train times will be “broadly similar” to the arrangement for weekdays.

The company says the current level of cancellations are “not sustainable for customers and colleagues.

