Tayside and Fife rail passengers hit as ScotRail announces emergency timetable

ScotRail is temporarily cutting services as the company prepares for further industrial action.

The company says its “temporary timetable”, from Monday, May 23, will give customers “greater certainty and reliability”.

It is understood the company will withdraw as many as 700 of its daily services.

The change has already prompted an angry reaction from some Dundee commuters.

They are unhappy the last service between Dundee and Edinburgh leaves at 8.30pm.

Cancellations have disrupted services in recent weeks.

Rail managers say they are dealing with “a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working.”

It follows drivers’ union ASLEF’s announcement that it will ballot for industrial action over pay.

ScotRail ‘very sorry’

David Simpson is ScotRail service delivery director.

He said: “We are very sorry to customers for the disruption of recent days.

“We want to resolve this dispute with the trade unions and move forward together to provide the safest, greenest, and most reliable railway we can for Scotland.”

Passengers can view the temporary timetable for Monday to Friday online.

ScotRail bosses are still finalising temporary timetables for Saturdays and Sundays. The company says train times will be “broadly similar” to the arrangement for weekdays.

The company says the current level of cancellations are “not sustainable for customers and colleagues.