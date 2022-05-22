New ScotRail timetable could see St Andrews ‘overrun’ with cars during The Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New ScotRail timetable could see St Andrews ‘overrun’ with cars during The Open

By Scott Milne
May 22 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 22 2022, 9.33am
The Open Championship will return to St Andrews in July.
ScotRail’s new timetable could leave St Andrews clogged with cars during The Open, it has been claimed.

The rail operator has slashed services amid a union dispute, with evening and late trains bearing the brunt of the cuts.

Train timetablers have cut services between Dundee and Leuchars — the stop off point for St Andrews.

The 150th Open is set to take place at the Home of Golf in July. It is expected to be one of the biggest sporting events of the summer.

Will St Andrews become ‘overrun’ with cars?

Local Lib Dem councillor and rail campaigner Jane Ann Liston has highlighted issues which may crop up if the union dispute drags on for months.

That includes local businesses being hit in the pocket.

She said: “It (the lack of trains) will certainly discourage visiting spectators from deciding to eat in the town after the golf, because they won’t have time before the last train from Leuchars.

The last thing St Andrews needs is to be overrun with even more cars than usual.”

“I fear it will also undermine the organiser’s stated aim to discourage people from driving to and from St Andrews.”

Jane is also worried there will not be enough buses to meet a resultant rise in demand if rail options are not in place.

This may lead many people to drive to St Andrews, she fears. That is despite plans for heavy restrictions on parking in the town.

“The last thing St Andrews needs is to be overrun with even more cars than usual,” Jane added.

What rail options will remain?

If the emergency timetable is still in place during the tournament, golf fans will have to make it to Leuchars for 9.16pm if heading to Dundee.

Previously, services ran up until midnight.

ScotRail bosses are cutting the number of evening services to Dundee from 12 to seven.

This also means the trains that are running are likely to be significantly busier.

However, getting beyond Dundee by rail in the evening will be increasingly difficult the later it gets. Very few services depart from the city after 7pm.

If heading south from Leuchars, the last train will depart at 7pm. This will make staying elsewhere in Fife – or Edinburgh – difficult without private transport.

Morning options are largely unaffected.

How can I get to The Open?

Travelling by train is the first suggestion listed on the historic event’s ‘Getting There’ webpage.

It promises an “enhanced service” during The Open, which is unlikely if the emergency timetable is still in place in its current form.

Temporary traffic regulations and parking restrictions will be introduced in St Andrews during the event, according to The Open website.

It states: “These will be enforced… to minimise disruption to local residents and businesses, assist traffic flow and increase safety and security for all road users.”

Drivers will be diverted to temporary park and ride locations. There will be no parking at St Andrews Links or “in the immediate area”.

There will be some bus options.

R&A has been approached for comment.

A ScotRail spokesman said it would be “wrong to assume” the temporary timetable will be the same by the summer.

“It’s too early to comment on events this summer,” he said.

