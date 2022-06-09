‘Breakthrough’ pay offer for ScotRail drivers offers hope for rail travellers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A breakthrough in pay talks could prevent train drivers from walking out over a dispute with ScotRail.

Train drivers union Aslef has asked its members to accept a 5% pay offer.

The union rejected a previous offer of 4.2%.

Following talks on Thursday, Aslef Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay said: “We are pleased that today significant progress has been made in our latest round of talks with ScotRail.”

‘Improved offers’

In addition to a 5% pay rise, Mr Lindsay said recently nationalised ScotRail had made a number of “improved offers”.

He described the developments as a breakthrough.

“We have received improved offers on pay for rest day working, Sunday working allowances, driving instructor allowances, maternity pay and an extension of no compulsory redundancies to five years.

“There has also been an improved proposal around the non-consolidated revenue scheme.”

The union is also exploring the option of including Sundays as part of the working week.

At the moment, drivers’ rotas are made up on the basis of a six-day working week. Sundays are rest days.

The full Aslef negotiating team is recommending acceptance of the offer to our members through a referendum subject to executive committee approval.” Aslef Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay

However, this change, if brought in, would not happen until 2027.

“All these proposals, we believe, represent a breakthrough and significant progress and is a recognition of the vital role our members play for society and the economy,” added Mr Lindsay.

“The full Aslef negotiating team is recommending acceptance of the offer to our members through a referendum subject to executive committee approval.”

Breakthrough, but no end to cancellations

Drivers recently refused to work Sundays, resulting in widespread cancellations.

And last month, ScotRail was forced to introduce a temporary timetable, slashing 700 services.

Now there has been a break in the stalemate between ScotRail and Aslef, commuters will be hoping for an end to the temporary timetable.

However, the misery is far from over for travellers.

Rail services across the UK are already braced for disruption on June 21, 23 and 25.

This is over a UK-wide dispute involving RMT members concerning pay, jobs and pensions.

David Simpson is service delivery director at ScotRail.

“We’ve made a really good offer which recognises the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country and delivers good value for the public.

“The feedback we’ve had from many drivers is that they recognise we have made a series of very good offers and we are pleased they will get a say in a referendum.

“The railway plays a vital role in growing the economy and connecting communities. Now more than ever we all need to work together to attract more people to the railway as we recover from the impact of the pandemic.”