Why fuel price protestors threatened Fife bridges and what happens next

Protestors have said plans to block Fife bridges over rising fuel prices this weekend have been cancelled.

However, they have suggested a future blockade may take place after they get legal advice.

Social media users shared an image this week containing details of the planned protest.

Organisers called on drivers to block “all three bridges from/to Fife” – the Tay Road Bridge, Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge – on June 18 from 7am to 7pm.

The message said: “Block the bridges so they bring down the fuel prices!”

Police and bridge authorities said they were aware of plans and had put preparations in place to police it “appropriately”.

Who is behind the bridge protect stunt?

A Facebook group called Fuel Price Stand Against Tax lists a number of similar events across the UK.

A similar protest took place in Wales on Thursday and was praised by members of the group, which has more than 41,000 members.

That event did not see a road blocked per se, but rather a number of vehicles driving slow enough to cause long queues of traffic.

Dundee man Dean Smith is a member of the Fuel Price Stand Against Tax group.

He said the planned bridge protest had been cancelled over concerns about hospital access.

Ninewells in Dundee is the nearest hospital for much of north Fife. The Tay Road Bridge is the quickest route there.

The original post appears to have been deleted.

Copies of it, however, are still circulating on social media.

What happens now?

Tayside and Fife commuters might not be entirely out of the woods yet.

Dean said “we are seeking legal advice before we proceed” with another protest in future.

He would not explain who else is involved or what the legal advice was for.

Fuel prices have recently skyrocketed, with diesel at one Fife garage reaching over £2 per litre.

Any protest will be ‘policed appropriately’

I contacted Police Scotland, the Tay Road Bridge Board, Bear Scotland – who are responsible for the Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge – and Transport Scotland for comment.

All said they were aware of the social media posts and would work the police to manage any incidents – whether the Fife bridge protest goes ahead this weekend or in the future.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a potential protest and it will be policed appropriately.”