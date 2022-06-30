Could the Tayside and Fife rail network be cut off by strikes again this summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Could the Tayside and Fife rail network be cut off by strikes again this summer?

By Aileen Robertson
June 30 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 30 2022, 10.48am
rail strikes

Rail strikes saw deserted platforms across Tayside and Fife in June but could the same happen in July?

Services through Dundee, Perth, Fife and beyond ground to a halt for three days in June over a UK-wide dispute involving Network Rail staff concerning jobs and conditions.

Only a handful of routes serving Edinburgh and Glasgow operated during the strikes on June 21, 23 and 25.

Mick Hogg is regional organiser for the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

He describes further industrial action as “inevitable”.

But he says crunch talks between union and rail bosses could prevent a repeat of the June strikes.

“You’re always optimistic. You’ve got to be.”

’14 day window’ to resolve dispute

By law, trade unions must give 14 days’ notice if they intend to take industrial action.

“There’s a 14 day window. That will allow all parties to get together and find a solution.”

The RMT’s National Executive Committee will decide in the coming weeks if more strike action is on the cards.

A deserted Inverkeithing station during peak commuter time on June 21.
A deserted Inverkeithing station during peak commuter time on June 21.

Mick says the union would like to see “no preconditions on the table – a fresh, blank piece of paper”.

He adds: “The dispute is clearly about equality and fairness at the end of the day.

“We pull no punches in terms of what the dispute is about.

“All we’re seeking at the end of the day is a fair, square deal for our members, who have been treated with absolute contempt, particularly during the pandemic.”

What is the dispute about?

RMT bosses say the union did not rush into the strikes staged in June.

They issued a briefing ahead of the recent, UK-wide, industrial action, stating:

“Far from ‘jumping the gun’ the action is a last resort after two years of discussions where the industry and UK Ministers failed to address concerns on jobs, pay and conditions.”

A key aspect of the dispute is what RMT bosses describe as “the threat of thousands of compulsory redundancies”.

They say this will compromise safety and mean fewer staff at stations.

RMT members who were balloted include cleaners, catering staff, guards, engineers, signal workers and track workers.

According to union leaders: “Most rail workers are enduring two to three year pay freezes.”

What happens next?

RMT members voted “by almost nine to one in favour of strike action”. The turnout for the ballot was 71%.

And Mick says there is “no backing off” for rail workers.

“We returned an overwhelming ballot result which speaks volumes.

“Our members understand what the stakes are.

“Our members understand we might be doing this for the long haul. And if that’s the case, that’s the case.”

Meanwhile, ScotRail, which is not involved in the dispute, is braced for more disruption to its services across Scotland.

The June 21, 23 and 25 rail strikes saw no services call at stations north of Edinburgh.

It cut off Fife, Dundee, Perth and beyond from the network.

A ScotRail spokesperson says the company would only be able to run services where Network Rail could provide cover for signalling.

“If RMT announced further UK-wide strike action of its Network Rail members, the impact on ScotRail services would be significant with very limited services able to operate.

“As was the case on 21, 23, and 25 June, with such large scale disruption, it would not be possible to operate replacement buses or taxis because there are not enough available to replace the service.”

