ScotRail temporary timetable to go – but too late for golf fans travelling to The Open in St Andrews

By Aileen Robertson
July 11 2022, 4.35pm Updated: July 11 2022, 5.37pm
ScotRail timetable

ScotRail’s temporary timetable is to be phased out – but it is too late for golf fans travelling to The Open in St Andrews.

The nationalised rail operator says it is working with train drivers’ union Aslef to reinstate a full timetable.

It follows a 5% pay deal which Aslef members accepted on Monday.

Cancelled trips

Some golf fans have had to cancel rail tickets to the historic Open Championship. Tournament action for the 150th Open tees off on Thursday.

Many took to social media to criticise the rail operator for plunging services into chaos during such a key sporting event.

Only a limited number of services are currently stopping at Leuchars, the nearest station.

ScotRail has therefore advised travellers to consider other means of getting to the Home of Golf.

ScotRail timetable

In the meantime ScotRail services delivery director David Simpson says he is “delighted” that drivers voted to accept the pay deal.

“ScotRail, our staff, and our customers want to have a reliable, efficient, and sustainable railway that supports the economy and connects communities across the country.

“This deal is a significant step towards delivering that.”

Full timetable ‘as soon as possible’

Aslef had advised its members to accept the 5% pay rise when it was put to a vote.

ScotRail bosses say they will now work with Alsef to reinstate the full timetable “as soon as possible”.

They describe this as a “complex process” and “dependent on drivers returning to work rest days and overtime”.

Kevin Lindsay is Scottish Organiser for Aslef.

He says: “Following a ballot on the improved offer negotiated with ScotRail, Aslef members have voted to accept the proposals on pay and conditions.

“Aslef is a democratic, lay, member-led union, and I want to thank our members for their engagement and response to the ballot.”

ScotRail axed some 700 services when it introduced a temporary timetable on May 23.

Aslef members had refused to work on rest days as a result of the dispute.

ScotRail had initially offered drivers a 2.2% pay rise.

The union described the offer as “derisory”.

Despite an end to the ScotRail dispute, there may be more disruption ahead for rail travellers.

In a separate dispute, trade union RMT is threatening more strikes over cuts to jobs and working conditions.

Rail infrastructure staff walked out on three days last month and could do so again depending on the outcome of negotiations.

[[title]]

[[text]]

