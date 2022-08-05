Stagecoach ditching Invergowrie bus stop over ‘child safety’ risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Stagecoach ditching Invergowrie bus stop over ‘child safety’ risk

By Peter John Meiklem
August 5 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 5 2022, 10.23am
A Stagecoach bus.
A Stagecoach bus.

Stagecoach bosses want to scrap their stop outside Invergowrie train station after claiming its drivers are forced to put children at risk.

A spokesperson for the bus company said the number of parked cars nearby meant drivers had to “mount the kerb at the entrance to a play area.”

The company called on Perth and Kinross Council to urgently paint double yellow lines to manage the parking problem.

But a local councillor has branded the bus company’s emotive argument “a red herring”.

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey instead accused Stagecoach of wanting to scrap the Station Road stop due to fears of competition from the train station.

Invergowrie bus stop ‘an unacceptable risk’ to pedestrian safety

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said the parking issue “has been raised with the local authority on a number of occasions”.

“In order to operate via the station under the current conditions with parked cars, our vehicles need to mount the kerb at the entrance to a play area.

“That is an unacceptable risk to the safety of pedestrians in the area, including children.”

The company is consulting on a range of changes, which bosses intend to introduce on October 3.

The spokesperson continued: “As the date for the service change hasn’t yet passed, there is still time for the double yellow lines to be applied.

The bus stop in Invergowrie.
The bus stop in Invergowrie.

“That would mean the change would not need to come into effect. We are hopeful that the local authority can support this outcome ahead of the deadline.”

‘A step in completely the wrong direction’

Councillor Bailey suggested removing the stop had more to do with the train station next door than child safety.

People in Invergowrie recently welcomed the return of their first hourly service to Dundee and Perth since the mid 1980s.

Alasdair said: “Stagecoach’s proposal to remove the bus service from Invergowrie train station only weeks after it got its train back is an example of all that is wrong with public transport in this country.

“Stagecoach are blaming a parking problem in Invergowrie. But they know well that the council is in the process of planning new double yellows for that location.

“They know this because Stagecoach attended the site meeting about the topic earlier this year.

Councillor Alasdair Bailey celebrates with Invergowrie residents over the extra town train services.
Councillor Alasdair Bailey celebrates with Invergowrie residents over the extra town train services.

“It’s a red herring. I worry that the real reason is that Stagecoach see trains as competition.

“We should adopt a situation like the Netherlands where buses and trains connect. This is a step in completely the wrong direction.”

A PKC spokesperson said: “We are keen to resolve this issue and are working to address it.

“A public consultation on proposals for double yellow lines is currently being prepared. This is a legal requirement before any Traffic Restriction Order can be put in place.”

Joy in Invergowrie over plans to restore town’s hourly train service

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]