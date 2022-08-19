‘Green bridge’ over Cross Tay Link Road will not safeguard Scone woodland access, say campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Green bridge’ over Cross Tay Link Road will not safeguard Scone woodland access, say campaigners

By Peter John Meiklem
August 19 2022, 6.00am
Jill Belch and Linda Martin.
Jill Belch and Linda Martin.

A ‘green bridge’ across the Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR) is not enough to protect community access to much-loved woods north of Scone, campaigners argue.

Consultants have promised a pedestrian and cycle walkway running over the road.

It will even feature a bench over the carriageway where, they suggest, people will pause to admire the view.

But members of Scone Community Council want better protection for the existing core path.

An artist’s impression of the Green Bridge over the CTLR.

The Highfield Track, SCON/12, links the forest with the Perthshire town.

When complete, the CTLR will cut directly across the Highfield Track. The core path is currently very popular with walkers, cyclists, dog walkers and families.

Those who want to visit the woods will have to use either a new toucan crossing on the road or travel around 600 metres to use the planned ‘green bridge’.

Crossing CTLR remains ‘dangerous’, even with green bridge

Linda Martin is community council treasurer.

She said the green bridge plan “is not a reasonable replacement crossing for the users of the Highfield Track.”

She pointed out the current core path – bustling with walkers when I visited – is the “main track into the woodland for the people of Scone.”

Core paths facilitate, promote and manage the exercise of access rights under the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003.

Jill Belch is vice chair of the community council.

She said the current location of the green bridge meant it would not be readily accessible “for over half of Scone.”

She said that either an underpass or another bridge would safeguard the core path’s route.

The CTLR is phase two of the Perth Transport Futures – Perth’s major roadbuilding project.

“There’s no doubt there’s going to be danger on the core path. It will have about 30m of road crossing it.

“A bridge or underpass would avoid dogs, animals, young kids on bikes, trying to cross a road of that width with 50mph traffic.

“Essentially what they are saying is that there is no crossing. We will have to walk along the CTLR for 600m to the green bridge.”

Green Bridge added after community consultation

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said the ‘green bridge’ plan would work together with the proposed road crossing at the Highfield Track.

She said: “We have not received any formal requests for an underpass to maintain the core path north of Scone.

“The proposed toucan crossing will allow path users to cross the new road. Alterations in path levels and gradients will ensure suitable access is maintained for all users.

A path leading off the Highfield Track.

“Once the CTLR is in place, path users going north on the Highfield path will also be able to turn left or right along the road.

“Additionally a green bridge crossing is proposed to the west of this path.

“This was added into the scheme after early consultation highlighted the importance of community access to this local woodland.

“The green bridge crossing will benefit both path users, the local wildlife and ecology. It will be in addition to using the existing Highfield path line and not instead of it.”

