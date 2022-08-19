‘Green bridge’ over Cross Tay Link Road will not safeguard Scone woodland access, say campaigners

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ‘green bridge’ across the Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR) is not enough to protect community access to much-loved woods north of Scone, campaigners argue.

Consultants have promised a pedestrian and cycle walkway running over the road.

It will even feature a bench over the carriageway where, they suggest, people will pause to admire the view.

But members of Scone Community Council want better protection for the existing core path.

The Highfield Track, SCON/12, links the forest with the Perthshire town.

When complete, the CTLR will cut directly across the Highfield Track. The core path is currently very popular with walkers, cyclists, dog walkers and families.

Those who want to visit the woods will have to use either a new toucan crossing on the road or travel around 600 metres to use the planned ‘green bridge’.

Crossing CTLR remains ‘dangerous’, even with green bridge

Linda Martin is community council treasurer.

She said the green bridge plan “is not a reasonable replacement crossing for the users of the Highfield Track.”

She pointed out the current core path – bustling with walkers when I visited – is the “main track into the woodland for the people of Scone.”

Core paths facilitate, promote and manage the exercise of access rights under the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003.

Jill Belch is vice chair of the community council.

She said the current location of the green bridge meant it would not be readily accessible “for over half of Scone.”

She said that either an underpass or another bridge would safeguard the core path’s route.

“There’s no doubt there’s going to be danger on the core path. It will have about 30m of road crossing it.

“A bridge or underpass would avoid dogs, animals, young kids on bikes, trying to cross a road of that width with 50mph traffic.

“Essentially what they are saying is that there is no crossing. We will have to walk along the CTLR for 600m to the green bridge.”

Green Bridge added after community consultation

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said the ‘green bridge’ plan would work together with the proposed road crossing at the Highfield Track.

She said: “We have not received any formal requests for an underpass to maintain the core path north of Scone.

“The proposed toucan crossing will allow path users to cross the new road. Alterations in path levels and gradients will ensure suitable access is maintained for all users.

“Once the CTLR is in place, path users going north on the Highfield path will also be able to turn left or right along the road.

“Additionally a green bridge crossing is proposed to the west of this path.

“This was added into the scheme after early consultation highlighted the importance of community access to this local woodland.

“The green bridge crossing will benefit both path users, the local wildlife and ecology. It will be in addition to using the existing Highfield path line and not instead of it.”