Mixed reaction to Leven rail station plans at Fife drop-in sessions

Some local residents are counting the days until they can board a train in Leven but Network Rail hasn’t won everyone over with its plans.

After decades of campaigning Levenmouth is finally getting a rail link.

When it opens in March 2024, passengers will be able to step on a train at Leven and be in Edinburgh about an hour and a quarter later.

Network Rail has revealed designs for two new stations, one near Leven’s swimming pool, and the other at Cameronbridge.

Some, like Alistair and Maureen Smith, cannot praise the project enough.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Alistair, 72.

The couple live a five minutes’ walk from the site of the new station at Cameronbridge.

“It’s going to be superb for us to go to Edinburgh for a day.

“Because we’ve been out for a meal and drinks we have to get a taxi from Kirkcaldy, which is £20 on top of your day.

“The sooner the better.”

More than 100 turn out to see plans

Network Rail hosted two drop-in sessions to allow local residents to view and discuss the plans.

Norma Shiels and Billy Henderson were among around 130 people who attended the first event at Methilhill Bowling Club.

Billy, 69, is hoping to be on the first train out of Leven in 2024 – having been on the very last one before the railway closed in the late 1960s.

“I was on the last train out of Leven Station,” he said.

He and a friend saw a “commotion” on the platform as the train was about to leave.

“We thought, ‘right let’s jump on that train’, just to say we were on the last train.”

Billy added: “We’re encouraged that it’s happening.

“We’ve heard in the past that there’s a percentage uplift in the economic wellbeing of the area where the train link comes in.”

Lukewarm reaction to train ‘shelters’

But there has been a lukewarm reaction to the design of the shelters Network Rail plans to build at Leven and Cameronbridge.

One resident described them as ‘glorified bothies’.

There will be no toilets or other facilities at the stations, just a few seats.

Network Rail bosses say the design is in line with what has been provided elsewhere in the country.

And they argue there will be loos on the trains serving the stations.

Norma, 63, said: “Why would there not be toilets in a station?

“And there’s not that many seats, if they expect it to be busy. Say your train’s cancelled, is everybody meant to just stand?”

Network Rail ‘not interested’

Heather Paterson and Isabel Anderson are not happy with the way Network Rail has managed the project.

They travelled from Thornton to see the plans at Methilhill, and speak to rail bosses.

Heather, 58, supports the Leven rail link.

But she added: “It’s not so much about the stations, it’s about Network Rail’s attitude to the communities.

“They’re not interested in us.

“We’re from Thornton. We’ve had absolutely no community consultations at all.”

She said people in Thornton are concerned about three rights of way which will be blocked by the new railway line.

However, according to Network Rail managers, there are no existing legal rights of way at Doubledykes.

Network Rail intends to close the level crossing at Doubledykes, which has historic links to Mary, Queen of Scots.

A Network Rail spokesperson said consultation with communities was “ongoing”.

He added: “At the appropriate time, this will focus on specific communities or particular issues such as safety, trespass on the railway or where we will be undertaking specifically noisy types of work such as pilling for electrification.

“We are always keen to hear feedback from the community on how we are doing around engagement and will take this on board as we go forward with the delivery of the rail link project.”