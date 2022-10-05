Mixed reaction to Leven rail station plans at Fife drop-in sessions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mixed reaction to Leven rail station plans at Fife drop-in sessions

By Aileen Robertson
October 5 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 5 2022, 9.33am
Leven rail
Alistair and Maureen Smith welcome the plans.

Some local residents are counting the days until they can board a train in Leven but Network Rail hasn’t won everyone over with its plans.

After decades of campaigning Levenmouth is finally getting a rail link.

When it opens in March 2024, passengers will be able to step on a train at Leven and be in Edinburgh about an hour and a quarter later.

Network Rail has revealed designs for two new stations, one near Leven’s swimming pool, and the other at Cameronbridge.

Artist impression of Leven Station Shelter.
An artist’s impression of the Leven station shelter.

Some, like Alistair and Maureen Smith, cannot praise the project enough.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Alistair, 72.

The couple live a five minutes’ walk from the site of the new station at Cameronbridge.

“It’s going to be superb for us to go to Edinburgh for a day.

“Because we’ve been out for a meal and drinks we have to get a taxi from Kirkcaldy, which is £20 on top of your day.

“The sooner the better.”

More than 100 turn out to see plans

Network Rail hosted two drop-in sessions to allow local residents to view and discuss the plans.

Norma Shiels and Billy Henderson were among around 130 people who attended the first event at Methilhill Bowling Club.

Norma Shiels and Billy Henderson.

Billy, 69, is hoping to be on the first train out of Leven in 2024 – having been on the very last one before the railway closed in the late 1960s.

“I was on the last train out of Leven Station,” he said.

He and a friend saw a “commotion” on the platform as the train was about to leave.

“We thought, ‘right let’s jump on that train’, just to say we were on the last train.”

Billy added: “We’re encouraged that it’s happening.

“We’ve heard in the past that there’s a percentage uplift in the economic wellbeing of the area where the train link comes in.”

Lukewarm reaction to train ‘shelters’

But there has been a lukewarm reaction to the design of the shelters Network Rail plans to build at Leven and Cameronbridge.

One resident described them as ‘glorified bothies’.

There will be no toilets or other facilities at the stations, just a few seats.

Network Rail bosses say the design is in line with what has been provided elsewhere in the country.

And they argue there will be loos on the trains serving the stations.

Norma, 63, said: “Why would there not be toilets in a station?

“And there’s not that many seats, if they expect it to be busy. Say your train’s cancelled, is everybody meant to just stand?”

Network Rail ‘not interested’

Heather Paterson and Isabel Anderson are not happy with the way Network Rail has managed the project.

They travelled from Thornton to see the plans at Methilhill, and speak to rail bosses.

Isabel Anderson, left, and Heather Paterson.

Heather, 58, supports the Leven rail link.

But she added: “It’s not so much about the stations, it’s about Network Rail’s attitude to the communities.

“They’re not interested in us.

“We’re from Thornton. We’ve had absolutely no community consultations at all.”

She said people in Thornton are concerned about three rights of way which will be blocked by the new railway line.

However, according to Network Rail managers, there are no existing legal rights of way at Doubledykes.

Leven rail
Local people were given the chance to view plans for the two new stations.

Network Rail intends to close the level crossing at Doubledykes, which has historic links to Mary, Queen of Scots.

A Network Rail spokesperson said consultation with communities was “ongoing”.

He added: “At the appropriate time, this will focus on specific communities or particular issues such as safety, trespass on the railway or where we will be undertaking specifically noisy types of work such as pilling for electrification.

“We are always keen to hear feedback from the community on how we are doing around engagement and will take this on board as we go forward with the delivery of the rail link project.”

Editor's Picks