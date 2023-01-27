Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring

By Aileen Robertson
January 27 2023, 6.00am
The scheme to encourage cycling in Arbroath was trialled in 2021.
A cyclist negotiates a temporary active travel lane when the changes were trialled in 2021. Image: Paul Reid.

Detailed plans for a controversial £13 million walking and cycling scheme in Arbroath are nearing completion.

Angus Council’s A Place for Everyone aims to reduce the A92 running through the town to a single carriageway and create space for safer cycling and walking.

Some councillors have questioned the council’s £4m contribution to the scheme as local authorities face tough spending decisions.

And there has even been a call from the local lifeboat station to scrap it at this late stage.

The final designs are set to be complete in May.

Scheme is already delayed

Work to realign the A92, which splits the town of Arbroath, and build walking and cycling lanes should have started by now.

But a contractor has not yet been appointed.

And this will not happen until the final design has been agreed by the Communities Committee.

The junction near Gayfield Park will be part of the scheme. Image: supplied/Angus Council.

Sustrans has promised the council £9m of Transport Scotland backed funding towards the design and build.

The charity makes financial awards in blocks.

So far, the council has only received what it has spent on consultancy fees.

A Sustrans spokesperson said: “The ambition of this project is to make walking, wheeling, and cycling safer, easier and more accessible for everyone, and to better connect people and communities across Arbroath.

“We are hugely appreciative of all input received from the community and local stakeholders so far, and we look forward to working with all project partners to progress this exciting project.”

Lifeboat boss still opposed to changes

Alex Smith is operations manager for the RNLI in Arbroath.

He previously criticised the changes to the A92 as a “recipe for gridlock”.

Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Lives could be lost because of delays getting to call-outs, said Alex.

“I’m hoping there’s a rethink because I’m totally against it for various aspects.

“From the RNLI point of view, getting to call outs could pose a problem.”

He added: “The general feeling is that most people are against it.”

“I have heard that there are serious problems with the funding.

“If the majority is in favour, all good and well, but the feeling from the public was that they had not been informed enough.

“This thing about pulling the town together is a lot of rubbish as far as I’m concerned.”

He claimed anyone who remembers the road before it was upgraded to dual carriageway “knows how difficult it was to navigate your way through the town”.

‘Rumblings’

David Fairweather was leader of Angus Council before the current SNP administration took over.

He described those opposed the project as “short sighted”.

“Obviously there have been rumblings about what the council can and can’t afford.

“But this is a project that must go ahead.

“For Arbroath, certainly the east part of Arbroath, which is one of the worst areas [for inequality] in Scotland, this will bring the town back together and give future generations something they can be proud of.”

