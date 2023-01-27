Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Detailed plans for a controversial £13 million walking and cycling scheme in Arbroath are nearing completion.

Angus Council’s A Place for Everyone aims to reduce the A92 running through the town to a single carriageway and create space for safer cycling and walking.

Some councillors have questioned the council’s £4m contribution to the scheme as local authorities face tough spending decisions.

And there has even been a call from the local lifeboat station to scrap it at this late stage.

The final designs are set to be complete in May.

Scheme is already delayed

Work to realign the A92, which splits the town of Arbroath, and build walking and cycling lanes should have started by now.

But a contractor has not yet been appointed.

And this will not happen until the final design has been agreed by the Communities Committee.

Sustrans has promised the council £9m of Transport Scotland backed funding towards the design and build.

The charity makes financial awards in blocks.

So far, the council has only received what it has spent on consultancy fees.

A Sustrans spokesperson said: “The ambition of this project is to make walking, wheeling, and cycling safer, easier and more accessible for everyone, and to better connect people and communities across Arbroath.

“We are hugely appreciative of all input received from the community and local stakeholders so far, and we look forward to working with all project partners to progress this exciting project.”

Lifeboat boss still opposed to changes

Alex Smith is operations manager for the RNLI in Arbroath.

He previously criticised the changes to the A92 as a “recipe for gridlock”.

Lives could be lost because of delays getting to call-outs, said Alex.

“I’m hoping there’s a rethink because I’m totally against it for various aspects.

“From the RNLI point of view, getting to call outs could pose a problem.”

He added: “The general feeling is that most people are against it.”

“I have heard that there are serious problems with the funding.

“If the majority is in favour, all good and well, but the feeling from the public was that they had not been informed enough.

“This thing about pulling the town together is a lot of rubbish as far as I’m concerned.”

He claimed anyone who remembers the road before it was upgraded to dual carriageway “knows how difficult it was to navigate your way through the town”.

‘Rumblings’

David Fairweather was leader of Angus Council before the current SNP administration took over.

He described those opposed the project as “short sighted”.

“Obviously there have been rumblings about what the council can and can’t afford.

“But this is a project that must go ahead.

“For Arbroath, certainly the east part of Arbroath, which is one of the worst areas [for inequality] in Scotland, this will bring the town back together and give future generations something they can be proud of.”