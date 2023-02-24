Dundee’s roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city’s cyclists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city’s cyclists

By Aileen Robertson
February 24 2023, 6.00am
Dundee Ride-On manager Brian Bellman and Peter Docherty, former CEO of Embark Platform, trying out the e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront in November 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee Ride-On manager Brian Bellman and Peter Docherty, former CEO of Embark Platform, trying out the e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront in November 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee cyclists say e-bike hire will never work in the city as long as the roads remain dangerous for those on two wheels.

Ride-On Scotland, which provided electric bikes for hire in Dundee, is being wound up.

The Embark Group sponsored scheme was launched in autumn 2020.

However, liquidators are now looking for buyers for the city’s 200 e-bikes and infrastructure.

‘Expensive’ bikes and ‘terrifying’ roads

Alasdair Chisholm is a keen cyclist who lives in the west of Dundee.

“The people hiring these bikes are probably only occasional cyclists and would find being on our roads terrifying.

“Obviously it’s a shame but I think it just reinforces the need for safe infrastructure to be in place for folk to get around.”

Alasdair Chisholm. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.

Other cyclists we spoke to echoed Alasdair in calling for safe, segregated cycle lanes to encourage bike use.

There are plans for these under Dundee City Council’s ‘active freeways’ proposals.

However, these plans, if they go ahead, will take years to become a reality.

Meanwhile, Alasdair says cost was also factor.

The Embark Dundee bike hire – which had been on a ‘winter shutdown’ since November – offered monthly and yearly passes at £12 and £60 respectively.

Fees for trips were on top of that. There was also a pay as you go option.

“I also felt they looked expensive especially when you compare them to the likes of the Dundee Cycle Hub who hire from £5 per half day and £10 per full day.”

Casual cyclists ‘not confident’

David Ryder is chairman of CTC Tayside, which is part of Cycling UK and organises sociable outings for cyclists.

He agrees with Alasdair.

“You can’t just put in bikes and assume that people will cycle.

“Because, whether it’s an e-bike or not, people are a bit nervous on busy roads because they’re not experienced cyclists.”

Lochee Road – a scary prospect for any cyclist. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

And while Dundee Waterfront offers a flat, easily negotiated cycling route, David says other parts of the city are more challenging for cyclists.

“The geography of Dundee doesn’t really lend itself. You’ve got slopes to the north.

“People who use them casually are not necessarily all that confident on steep hills, even with a motor behind them.”

David fears budget pressures facing Dundee City Council will mean less investment in active travel in the coming years.

“The council have got enough overheads with things like the Olympia, trying to get that fixed.

“It all reduces the amount they’ve got available to spend on active travel.”

However, Dundee Cycling Forum (DCF) describes the Scottish Government’s active travel budget as being at a “new record high”.

And a spokesperson for DCF says: “There should be opportunities to review the scheme and put in a long term sustainable plan.”

However, he added: “The scheme’s viability is dependent on having a segregated cycle network in Dundee.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented