Dundee’s roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city’s cyclists

Dundee cyclists say e-bike hire will never work in the city as long as the roads remain dangerous for those on two wheels.

Ride-On Scotland, which provided electric bikes for hire in Dundee, is being wound up.

The Embark Group sponsored scheme was launched in autumn 2020.

However, liquidators are now looking for buyers for the city’s 200 e-bikes and infrastructure.

‘Expensive’ bikes and ‘terrifying’ roads

Alasdair Chisholm is a keen cyclist who lives in the west of Dundee.

“The people hiring these bikes are probably only occasional cyclists and would find being on our roads terrifying.

“Obviously it’s a shame but I think it just reinforces the need for safe infrastructure to be in place for folk to get around.”

Other cyclists we spoke to echoed Alasdair in calling for safe, segregated cycle lanes to encourage bike use.

There are plans for these under Dundee City Council’s ‘active freeways’ proposals.

However, these plans, if they go ahead, will take years to become a reality.

Meanwhile, Alasdair says cost was also factor.

The Embark Dundee bike hire – which had been on a ‘winter shutdown’ since November – offered monthly and yearly passes at £12 and £60 respectively.

Fees for trips were on top of that. There was also a pay as you go option.

“I also felt they looked expensive especially when you compare them to the likes of the Dundee Cycle Hub who hire from £5 per half day and £10 per full day.”

Casual cyclists ‘not confident’

David Ryder is chairman of CTC Tayside, which is part of Cycling UK and organises sociable outings for cyclists.

He agrees with Alasdair.

“You can’t just put in bikes and assume that people will cycle.

“Because, whether it’s an e-bike or not, people are a bit nervous on busy roads because they’re not experienced cyclists.”

And while Dundee Waterfront offers a flat, easily negotiated cycling route, David says other parts of the city are more challenging for cyclists.

“The geography of Dundee doesn’t really lend itself. You’ve got slopes to the north.

“People who use them casually are not necessarily all that confident on steep hills, even with a motor behind them.”

David fears budget pressures facing Dundee City Council will mean less investment in active travel in the coming years.

“The council have got enough overheads with things like the Olympia, trying to get that fixed.

“It all reduces the amount they’ve got available to spend on active travel.”

However, Dundee Cycling Forum (DCF) describes the Scottish Government’s active travel budget as being at a “new record high”.

And a spokesperson for DCF says: “There should be opportunities to review the scheme and put in a long term sustainable plan.”

However, he added: “The scheme’s viability is dependent on having a segregated cycle network in Dundee.”