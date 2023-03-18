Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption

By Poppy Watson
March 18 2023, 3.33pm
Roadworks will take place on a section of the A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Maps.

Drivers will face disruption on the A90 near Forfar for eight days due to more roadworks.

Maintenance on the northbound carriageway between West Mains of Finavon and Milton of Finavon will start on Sunday, with traffic management in place until Monday March 27.

Amey, working on behalf of Transport Scotland, will resurface 560 metres of the road.

A map showing the location of the roadworks. Image: Amey.

Traffic management will be implemented from 7.30pm on Sunday to allow the contraflow to be set up, with resurfacing works set to begin from 7.30pm the following day.

The £830,000 work project is scheduled for completion by 6.30am on Monday March 27.

It follows work on the A90 southbound, to the north of Forfar, which also involved a contraflow.

Road closures and diversions put in place

Multiple closures and diversions will be in place in the area.

Amey has confirmed there will only be southbound access to and from the Milton of Finavon junction.

For northbound access, traffic should proceed through the contraflow and turn to take the southbound carriageway or use local routes as required.

And Oathlaw junction will be closed, with access from Bogindollo junction.

