Perth’s railway and bus stations may finally be integrated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Perth’s railway and bus stations may finally be integrated

There has been 'significant progress in the last couple of months'.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
Perth Railway Station. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It has emerged a preferred option for Perth Station has now been reached and would involve a “radical reconfiguration”.

At a committee meeting councillors were told there had been “significant progress” over the last couple of months.

Plans for a brand new bus and railway interchange have been much vaunted for years with £50 million of Tay Cities Deal funding allocated to improve both Perth stations which sit diagonally opposite one another on Leonard Street.

While towns and cities the length and breadth of the country have seen their bus and train stations upgraded in recent years, Perth’s city centre bus and railway stations have remained largely unchanged. But all that looks set to finally change.

‘Significant progress in the last couple of months’

A report put before Perth and Kinross Council’s (PKC) environmental, infrastructure and economic development committee said: “It should be noted that Network Rail is planning to redevelop Perth Railway Station with an emerging station masterplan, potentially integrating the railway station with the neighbouring bus station.”

Conservative councillor Angus Forbes asked for an update on progress with the station masterplan saying he was unaware of there being much in his time as a councillor.

The Carse of Gowrie councillor said: “I’ve been here for almost six years and it seems we’ve been talking about that for all of those six years. I just wondered if there had any progress on that.”

PKC’s head of planning and development David Littlejohn – who sits on the project board for Perth Station – revealed there had been “significant progress in the last couple of months”.

He explained: “A number of options have been considered by the project board and Network Rail, Transport Scotland, Scotrail, Historic Environment Scotland, a range of other stakeholders.

“We’ve now reached a preferred option for the station. That preferred option will shortly be consulted on.

“It’s essentially a radical reconfiguration of the station – both to address the requirements of electrification and hybrid trains travelling north but also to reduce the footprint in the sense of reducing the amount of steps people have to take to access the various platforms.

“I think it’s positive news but I can’t say too much more until that public consultation is launched in the next few weeks by Network Rail and Transport Scotland.”

Cllr Forbes said: “That really is good news. I’m delighted to hear that.”

Councillor to do ‘all I can to push forward on it’

Mr Littlejohn told councillors it was a 20-year investment programme.

He added: “Following the consultation and agreement that this is the option that is being progressed, a business case needs to be made to Transport Scotland to fund it.

“So the intent is clear now, the direction of travel – subject to consultation – will be much clearer.

“I think the full cost of implementing this is a matter for government to consider but some of it has to happen in the shorter term, not least the physical structures at Perth Station need significant investment or radical change.

“I think some elements of the programme will happen much more quickly within the next three years and I think other elements of it are pushed down into 10, 15, 20 years.”

Depute Provost Andrew Parrott – who is an SNP elected member for Perth City Centre – said he was “very keen” on the project and assured the committee: “I will be doing all I can to push forward on it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Transport

Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
2
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
3
Newburgh rail supporters want 'budget' train station to keep campaign on the rails
In full: Xplore Dundee bus ticket fares set to rise
Fife and Tayside ScotRail commuters reflect on a shambolic first year since nationalisation
Stagecoach bosses reveal failures behind horror Perth High School bus blaze
3
Return to the old railway stations of Dundee and Fife in our picture special
2
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of 'terrifying' travel
58 passes and £50 spent: Shock figures around pioneering £150k free Angus bus travel…
Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations

Most Read

1
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
2
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
3
Fife mum’s death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
4
Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment
5
Two people hospitalised and hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
6
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
7
Freuchie’s David and Goliath 1985 Lord’s triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
8
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
9
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most…
10
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for…

More from The Courier

Red-card collectors St Johnstone do not have discipline problem, insists Callum Davidson, but they…
Police appeal as concerns grow for missing Dundee man
Police appeal after motorbike stolen on busy Dundee road
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
50 years of unbroken friendship for Pitteuchar's young mums
Monday court round-up — Robber's phone and decorator banned
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Now I know why Dundee University is a life sciences world leader
Angus 'Balesy' springs into action for Easter at local farms
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's perfect weekend piling pressure on leaders Queen's Park - Dark Blues…
Dundee residents 'missing important letters' as post fails to arrive

Editor's Picks

Most Commented