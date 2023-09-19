Food trolleys back on some Tayside and Fife trains – but booze still banned

Food trolleys have been reintroduced to some ScotRail services through Tayside and Fife – but alcohol remains off the menu.

The train operator pulled all its food trolleys from its routes during the Covid pandemic when there was limited travel.

However, the trolleys are finally being brought back on some routes where passengers travel long distances.

That includes several Inter7City services travelling through Fife, Perthshire, Dundee and Angus.

The trolleys are being reintroduced on inter-city routes throughout this week.

What’s on the ScotRail trolley menu for inter-city services?

The new ScotRail trolley menu includes snacks such as crisps (£1.30), sweets (£1.10), shortbread (£1.40) and cakes (£2.40).

Sandwiches start from £4 while a meal deal including a sandwich, drink and crisps is £6.50.

Hot drinks cost £2.50 while soft drinks cost between £1.50 and £1.60.

On trains with a catering service, first class ticket-holders get a free hot drink or bottle of water and a choice of flavoured Scottish shortbread included in the price.

Alcohol still banned on ScotRail trains

However, while the food trolleys have returned, alcohol remains banned on board all ScotRail services.

Booze was banned during Covid in 2020 and last July, the operator announced the ban would be in force for the “foreseeable future”.

It says the ban is a measure “for safe and friendly travel”.

Other operators line LNER still allow alcohol to be consumed on board.