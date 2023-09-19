Food trolleys back on some Tayside and Fife trains – but booze still banned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Food trolleys back on some Tayside and Fife trains – but booze still banned

Passengers on several inter-city services are being served food and drink at their seats again.

By Bryan Copland & Ross Hempseed
A ScotRail inter-city service in Carnoustie
Catering is returning to some ScotRail inter-city services. Image: ScotRail

Food trolleys have been reintroduced to some ScotRail services through Tayside and Fife – but alcohol remains off the menu.

The train operator pulled all its food trolleys from its routes during the Covid pandemic when there was limited travel.

However, the trolleys are finally being brought back on some routes where passengers travel long distances.

That includes several Inter7City services travelling through Fife, Perthshire, Dundee and Angus.

The trolleys are being reintroduced on inter-city routes throughout this week.

What’s on the ScotRail trolley menu for inter-city services?

The new ScotRail trolley menu includes snacks such as crisps (£1.30), sweets (£1.10), shortbread (£1.40) and cakes (£2.40).

Sandwiches start from £4 while a meal deal including a sandwich, drink and crisps is £6.50.

Hot drinks cost £2.50 while soft drinks cost between £1.50 and £1.60.

On trains with a catering service, first class ticket-holders get a free hot drink or bottle of water and a choice of flavoured Scottish shortbread included in the price.

Alcohol still banned on ScotRail trains

However, while the food trolleys have returned, alcohol remains banned on board all ScotRail services.

Booze was banned during Covid in 2020 and last July, the operator announced the ban would be in force for the “foreseeable future”.

It says the ban is a measure “for safe and friendly travel”.

Other operators line LNER still allow alcohol to be consumed on board.

