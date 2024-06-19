We rank Dundee’s 6 trickiest circles for city driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We rank Dundee’s 6 trickiest circles for city driving

Which roundabouts frustrate most drivers in Dundee?

The Ladywell Roundabout features in our list of the worst Dundee roundabouts.
The Ladywell Roundabout features in our list of the trickiest Dundee roundabouts. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

Dundee’s many circles can be a real pain for motorists travelling across and through the city.

Dundonians prefer to use the term circles – while those passing through the city may opt for roundabouts – but that doesn’t make them any of them easier to drive around.

Some prove difficult to navigate with their multitude of different lanes, roads and exits shooting off in different directions.

Others can prove tricky to join as a steady flow of traffic whizzes around the centre circle at speed.

Keeping this in mind, we have compiled a list of the six trickiest circles in Dundee.

Buckle in. It’s going to be a white knuckle ride.

6. Clepington Road

This roundabout is the only one on our list that doesn’t have an A-road going through it.

It is still a busy spot though, connecting the well-used Clepington Road with Old Glamis Road and seeing congested football traffic on weekends.

And it makes the list because of two junctions located nearby, making it difficult to get onto the roundabout.

The Clepington Road Roundabout in Coldside. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

Traffic from Caird Avenue and Provost Road has to navigate turning onto Clepington Road and then entering the roundabout mere metres later.

The centre circle is small as well, with only a single lane around the roundabout.

There are nearby traffic lights, but two traffic islands at the intersection also means pedestrians sometimes try their luck, adding an additional hazard for motorists.

5. Swallow

It is fitting that a city with so many circles welcomes visitors with…a circle.

The Swallow Roundabout is the first junction visitors to the city come across when travelling eastbound on the A90 from Perth.

It is not inherently dangerous or poorly designed, but has made our list because of the sheer amount of traffic it handles.

The Swallow Roundabout is near Invergowrie on the outskirts of Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

Much of the traffic heading into Dundee from the east enters here and travels along Riverside Drive.

This makes it a busy roundabout for inter-city coaches and HGV lorries.

And rush hour traffic sometimes brings proceedings to a standstill.

However, a major upgrade to the roundabout is underway.

4. Ladywell

There are no known improvements in the pipeline for this next circle, which is located on the outer edges of the city centre.

However, the newly enforced Low Emission Zone could have an impact on the amount of traffic using this one, seeing as non-compliant vehicles can no longer use Meadowside to access the city centre.

Nevertheless, the Ladywell has a technically tricky layout.

North Marketgait (A991) traffic divides into four lanes on both approaches, with traffic heading directly across the roundabout and two others.

Marketgait Tunnel near the Ladywell Roundabout. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

This makes lane discipline crucial.

Traffic can also come rushing out of the Marketgait tunnel, meaning merging motorists need to have their wits about them.

3. East Port

The East Port Roundabout sits less than 400 metres south-west of the Ladywell circle.

Its layout is less complicated and it operates on a simpler double-lane basis.

But congestion can be a serious issue here, with the busy Seagate meeting the busy Inner Ring Road.

Dundee Bus Station and the Olympia Swimming Pool are both near the East Port Roundabout. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

This isn’t helped by its proximity to the often congested junction with East Dock Street, which can be busy with commuters and shoppers alike.

Traffic can often be seen backing up on the roundabout, resulting in bottlenecks.

Many buses also use this roundabout when exiting the nearby bus station, meaning space can be an issue.

2. Pitkerro

Circles are synonymous with the Kingsway and the Pitkerro one makes the list because it has so many exits to navigate.

Pitkerro Road is one of three named streets that meets the East Kingsway here and it is often used a rat run by commuters.

A yellow no-entry box just before the junction also makes for a difficult approach for traffic from Pitkerro.

The Pitkerro Roundabout on the East Kingsway has six exits. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

Old Craigie Road and Pitkerro Drive are the other two roads, while the Kingsway usually sees a steady flow of inter-city traffic and motorists bound for the Tay Road Bridge.

One silver lining is a nearby flyover bridge for pedestrians to use.

1. Scott Fyffe

This last one in Craigie is a clear outlier on any Dundee tricky circle shortlist.

Only the best drivers seem to be able to figure out which lane they should be as they make their way through this junction.

It has several exits and sees city bound traffic from Arbroath combine with the busy Kingsway as two trunk roads collide.

Approaching the roundabout from the north, city centre bound motorists are urged to keep in the right lane.

Faded road markings on the Scott Fyffe Roundabout make it a formidable Dundee circle. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

But then suddenly this changes mid-circle, with two lanes seeming to temporarily become three and then two again.

Unlike the other roundabouts on our list, this one has by the far most complex and messy layout.

Let us know what your least favourite Dundee circles by commenting below.

Conversation