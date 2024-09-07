Is the return of ScotRail’s peak rail fares a betrayal of Dundee passengers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is the return of ScotRail’s peak rail fares a betrayal of Dundee passengers?

The Scottish Government plans to reintroduce peak rail tickets later this month. But how will more expensive fares impact passengers?

Train passengers make their way in and out of Dundee train station.
Train passengers make their way in and out of Dundee train station.
By Finn Nixon

Many Dundee rail passengers are bracing to face a fare increase next month when peak rail fares return.

The Scottish Government announced in August that it would be scrapping an initiative that had removed more expensive ticket prices at busier times for ScotRail’s services.

It wanted to encourage more people to travel by rail when the trial was launched in October 2023.

But now it is set to end on September 27.

Despite an extension of the trial in May, Transport Scotland cites a failure to increase passenger numbers by 10% as the reason behind its decision.

Laura Young is a Dundee-based environmental scientist and climate activist in Dundee.

“It’s really frustrating and the Scottish Government haven’t given it enough time to get going”, she says.

Dundee vape ban campaigner Laura Young
Laura Young in Dundee.

“They didn’t raise enough awareness that it was happening.

“There is the climate crisis element in that we need to be reducing emissions and helping people get out of their cars.

“But there is also the cost of living crisis and it is expensive for people to travel to their work.

“The return of peak fares is putting that tax back on working people.

“When going from A to B, people want to get there in good time, for a good price, and with as little faff as possible.”

Return of peak fares a ‘cop out by the Scottish Government’

Peak fares come into play during busy times between Monday and Friday.

These are generally before 9.15am and between 4.40pm and 6.15pm.

In its analysis of the removal of peak fares, Transport Scotland revealed that there had been an increase in passenger numbers of around 6.8% between April 2022 and July 2024.

The trial cost the government around £40 million to subsidise.

“It was a bit of cop out by the government to use that percentage as a reason”, argues Laura.

A Scotrail train in Fife.

“And it shows that it partly worked because we did have more people using the trains.

“People want help to opt out of taking the car and this is taking that away.

“I find myself taking the train a lot more and had the reassurance that I didn’t have to worry about my return train being during a peak time.

“ScotRail ticket prices are already ridiculously expensive without the peak fares.

“It’s adding to the attitude that the trains are hopeless and it’s just ingraining in people further that the car is more reliable.”

The return of peak fares will often mean paying around a third more to commute from Perth to Dundee.

ScotRail has also been operating a reduced nationwide service since July due to an ongoing pay dispute.

“Choosing to do online work meetings instead is going to become a bit more common now”, adds Laura.

“I’ll definitely be using the train less.

“And just opting to do more remotely or going back to buses, which also have some issues.”

What do passengers at Dundee train station think about the rail fares?

But will the end of the peak fares removal pilot discourage others from using the trains?

Outside Dundee train station many passengers are too busy to stop and chat.

They are rushing through the entrance of the station or across to the city centre to catch onward connections.

“When I compare it to London prices it is quite cheap”, says Liam Dray, who is visiting Dundee for work purposes.

“Paying £25 to Stirling seems quite reasonable. And I have just booked a ticket right now.

“When I travel into London to get to work I have to go on peak times and it is £98 for a day return.

“But if I leave it until after 10pm – when it is in off-peak – that drops by about a half down to £47.

Liam Dray outside Dundee train station.
Liam Dray outside Dundee train station.

“It’s a big difference for only two hours. It’s a lot to pay and it’s not on.”

He cites a similar Transport for London trial that saw peak fares removed on Fridays in a move to encourage fewer people to work at home.

Another lady at the station says it has helped her daughter with her commute to Edinburgh.

Other passengers have been left baffled by a peculiarity of ScoRrail fares that means it can be cheaper to split tickets from Dundee to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

For instance when booking Dundee-Leuchars and Leuchars-Edinburgh return tickets to travel directly to Edinburgh.

How has Transport Scotland and ScotRail responded to rail fares criticism?

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The peak fares removal pilot was a welcome incentive. However, it isn’t sustainable in the longer term.

“The Scottish Government would be open to consider future subsidy to remove peak fares should UK budget allocations improve.

“This has been a challenging period for rail travel. But ministers are hopeful that services can get back to normal soon.

“Passenger numbers are up by 75% from 46.7 million in 2021/22 to around 82 million in 2023/24.”

ScotRail’s commercial director, Claire Dickie, added: ”Travelling by train remains one of the easiest ways to get around Scotland.

“We will be introducing two new incentives to help customers save on their travel.

“The cost of all season tickets will be reduced by 20% for the next 12 months.

“And we are also adding two journeys to flexipasses, giving customers 12 journeys for the price of 10.

“We will continue to do all we can to deliver value for money for our customers.”

Conversation