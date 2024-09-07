Is the return of ScotRail’s peak rail fares a betrayal of Dundee passengers?

Many Dundee rail passengers are bracing to face a fare increase next month when peak rail fares return.

The Scottish Government announced in August that it would be scrapping an initiative that had removed more expensive ticket prices at busier times for ScotRail’s services.

It wanted to encourage more people to travel by rail when the trial was launched in October 2023.

But now it is set to end on September 27.

Despite an extension of the trial in May, Transport Scotland cites a failure to increase passenger numbers by 10% as the reason behind its decision.

Laura Young is a Dundee-based environmental scientist and climate activist in Dundee.

“It’s really frustrating and the Scottish Government haven’t given it enough time to get going”, she says.

“They didn’t raise enough awareness that it was happening.

“There is the climate crisis element in that we need to be reducing emissions and helping people get out of their cars.

“But there is also the cost of living crisis and it is expensive for people to travel to their work.

“The return of peak fares is putting that tax back on working people.

“When going from A to B, people want to get there in good time, for a good price, and with as little faff as possible.”

Return of peak fares a ‘cop out by the Scottish Government’

Peak fares come into play during busy times between Monday and Friday.

These are generally before 9.15am and between 4.40pm and 6.15pm.

In its analysis of the removal of peak fares, Transport Scotland revealed that there had been an increase in passenger numbers of around 6.8% between April 2022 and July 2024.

The trial cost the government around £40 million to subsidise.

“It was a bit of cop out by the government to use that percentage as a reason”, argues Laura.

“And it shows that it partly worked because we did have more people using the trains.

“People want help to opt out of taking the car and this is taking that away.

“I find myself taking the train a lot more and had the reassurance that I didn’t have to worry about my return train being during a peak time.

“ScotRail ticket prices are already ridiculously expensive without the peak fares.

“It’s adding to the attitude that the trains are hopeless and it’s just ingraining in people further that the car is more reliable.”

The return of peak fares will often mean paying around a third more to commute from Perth to Dundee.

ScotRail has also been operating a reduced nationwide service since July due to an ongoing pay dispute.

“Choosing to do online work meetings instead is going to become a bit more common now”, adds Laura.

“I’ll definitely be using the train less.

“And just opting to do more remotely or going back to buses, which also have some issues.”

What do passengers at Dundee train station think about the rail fares?

But will the end of the peak fares removal pilot discourage others from using the trains?

Outside Dundee train station many passengers are too busy to stop and chat.

They are rushing through the entrance of the station or across to the city centre to catch onward connections.

“When I compare it to London prices it is quite cheap”, says Liam Dray, who is visiting Dundee for work purposes.

“Paying £25 to Stirling seems quite reasonable. And I have just booked a ticket right now.

“When I travel into London to get to work I have to go on peak times and it is £98 for a day return.

“But if I leave it until after 10pm – when it is in off-peak – that drops by about a half down to £47.

“It’s a big difference for only two hours. It’s a lot to pay and it’s not on.”

He cites a similar Transport for London trial that saw peak fares removed on Fridays in a move to encourage fewer people to work at home.

Another lady at the station says it has helped her daughter with her commute to Edinburgh.

Other passengers have been left baffled by a peculiarity of ScoRrail fares that means it can be cheaper to split tickets from Dundee to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

For instance when booking Dundee-Leuchars and Leuchars-Edinburgh return tickets to travel directly to Edinburgh.

How has Transport Scotland and ScotRail responded to rail fares criticism?

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The peak fares removal pilot was a welcome incentive. However, it isn’t sustainable in the longer term.

“The Scottish Government would be open to consider future subsidy to remove peak fares should UK budget allocations improve.

“This has been a challenging period for rail travel. But ministers are hopeful that services can get back to normal soon.

“Passenger numbers are up by 75% from 46.7 million in 2021/22 to around 82 million in 2023/24.”

ScotRail’s commercial director, Claire Dickie, added: ”Travelling by train remains one of the easiest ways to get around Scotland.

“We will be introducing two new incentives to help customers save on their travel.

“The cost of all season tickets will be reduced by 20% for the next 12 months.

“And we are also adding two journeys to flexipasses, giving customers 12 journeys for the price of 10.

“We will continue to do all we can to deliver value for money for our customers.”