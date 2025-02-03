We travelled on the last bus out of Callander to test Stirlingshire’s night-time services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We travelled on the last bus out of Callander to test Stirlingshire’s night-time services

The Courier's Stirling team spent an evening in Callander after readers told us local buses don't run late enough.

Journalists Isla Glen and Alex Watson headed home on the 8.55pm bus from Callander back to Stirling. Image: DC Thomson
Journalists Isla Glen and Alex Watson headed home on the 8.55pm bus from Callander back to Stirling. Image: DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Many people living in Stirlingshire’s villages rely on buses to get around.

In November, The Courier’s Stirling team tested out the X10A and 59 routes, to Gartmore and Callander, respectively.

Following publication, several readers got in touch to say they feel night-time services are lacking in the same areas.

To get a real idea of what the current situation is like for residents and regular visitors, Isla Glen and Alex Watson boarded the 59 and headed to Callander for an evening.

Read on to find out how they got on and what they made of Stirling’s evening bus provision.

One night in Callander

It’s Wednesday night in a cosy Callander pub, and a nearby group of young people are contemplating drink-driving home.

We can’t help but overhear.

Chalking my pool cue, I look at Alex and she looks at me. We’re both wondering the same thing: are we going to have to intervene here?

The debate intensifies. A taxi to Stirling would set them back £50, and there’s no bus later than 8.55pm.

Thankfully, they quickly talk themselves out of the idea of breaking the law and putting lives at risk for the sake of a few more pints.

Alex and I sigh with relief and go back to our game. (If you’re wondering, I win.)

Bus prices recently went up across the Stirling Council area. Image: Google Street View

But we’re not just in Callander to show off our prowess at the pool table.

Funnily enough, that last bus back to Stirling is our reason for paying the town a visit outside our usual working hours.

Our plan is to test the final 59 of the evening for ourselves, after a few locals indicated their dissatisfaction with the route’s timetable.

Steep fares on Stirling to Callander route

Getting to Callander from the Goosecroft Road stop, opposite Stirling railway station, is no hassle whatsoever.

The 5.10pm bus is running on time and, though it’s bustling with commuters, there’s plenty of space for us.

But our Adult DaySaver tickets for the return journey (55 minutes each way) set us back £10.55 each.

And, since then, fare prices have risen, meaning the same trip now costs £11.10 per adult.

The last bus from Callander was right on time, but does it leave too early? Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The cost stems from the fact that the Stirling to Callander journey crosses from Midland Bluebird’s Stirling & Clacks Zone into its Trossachs Zone.

Someone travelling a comparable distance within the Stirling zone – from Stirling to Alloa, for example – would only pay £6.25 for a DaySaver fare.

The bus company does offer a cheaper Evening Saver ticket, but it can only be used after 6pm, meaning we would have had less than two hours to spend in Callander before we had to head home.

A wonderful, warm welcome

We arrive in the town on schedule, just after 6pm, and choose The Waverley on Main Street for a bite to eat.

We’re pleasantly surprised by how lively the pub is midweek during the winter, with customers of all ages.

There’s football on, and a nice buzz of conversation.

It’s a freezing cold night, but the bar is warm and welcoming, with friendly staff and chatty locals.

Callander is a popular destination for tourists during the day. Are limited bus services holding it back at night? Image: TreasureGalore/Shutterstock

It’s great to see a few visitors, like us, braving the temperatures to check out Callander’s nightlife.

Alex and I tuck into some comforting pub grub, then make our way to the pool table.

We have a brilliant evening. In fact, we want to stay for a rematch.

But there’s one big problem: our 8.55pm cut-off.

Is public transport turning potential visitors off?

With no trains serving Callander, the number 59 bus is the only cost-effective option for anyone who can’t or doesn’t want to travel by car.

Even then, as we discovered, it isn’t a cheap journey.

And 8.55pm is the latest a bus ever leaves the town, even on Saturdays.

On Sundays, the service is significantly reduced, moving the last bus to the earlier time of 6pm.

While The Courier’s Stirling team can testify that Callander is a fantastic destination for a night out, we can understand why tourists and locals alike are put off the idea because of a lack of public transport.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation