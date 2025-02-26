Where did the trains used to run in and around Stirling?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where did the trains used to run in and around Stirling?

Most places in the Stirling district used to be accessible by rail.

Passengers stand on the platform at Crianlarich after being ejected from their train due to derailment. Image: DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

There was a time when railway links connected most of the Stirling Council area.

From the city centre, you could reach Callander, Doune, Crianlarich, Aberfoyle, Killearn, Bannockburn and more.

These days, the bus is your only option if you don’t own a car, and some locals don’t think services are up to scratch.

Is it time to bring rail travel back to the Stirling area, similar to the reinstatement of the Borders railway line?

Here’s a closer look at where Stirling’s trains used to run.

Dunblane to Oban via Callander

From Stirling, passengers could reach Oban, travelling through key stations. Image: DC Thomson

Areas of historic Perthshire that are now part of the Stirling district were once easily accessible by rail.

A line from Dunblane to Callander via Doune opened in 1858.

This was extended in phases over the next few decades, linking Callander to Oban, with stops including Strathyre, Balquidder, Killin, Luib, and Crianlarich.

This route was sadly axed in 1965 as part of cuts to railway lines across Britain.

A report by Dr Richard Beeching, who was chairman of the British Railways Board in the 1960s, led to the closure of around 850 miles of passenger railway lines in Scotland.

The former Callander Railway Station. Image: DC Thomson

While the stretch from Crianlarich to Oban still runs today, passengers who want to travel by rail have to go via Glasgow to reach Stirling.

Most of the railway stations on the route were demolished following Beeching’s report.

Stirling to Balloch

Stirlingshire villages were served on route to Balloch. Image: DC Thomson

From Stirling, you could also once reach Gargunnock, Kippen, Port of Menteith, Buchlyvie, Balfron and Drymen by rail.

The Forth and Clyde Junction Railway, which ran to Balloch, ceased operating passenger services in 1934.

By 1965, goods were also no longer transported using the route.

Aberfoyle and Killearn

The Strathendrick and Aberfoyle Railway connected with the Blane Valley line. Image: DC Thomson

Connecting with this line was the Strathendrick and Aberfoyle Railway.

It was shut in the 1950s, but extended the Blane Valley Railway that ran from Lennoxtown to Killearn, with stops in Dumgoyne, Blanefield, Strathblane and Campsie Glen.

Both Aberfoyle and Gartmore were also served by this route.

The Blane Valley line took no passengers past 1951 and also closed to freight by 1959.

Stirling and Dunfermline

There were once several railway stations in Stirling itself. Image: DC Thomson

Causewayhead had its own station on the Stirling to Dunfermline route.

This went through Alloa, though it was axed in 1955, with the Stirling to Alloa portion being the only surviving link.

There are hopes that this line could reopen, since Dunfermline and Alloa are only 14 miles apart, but it currently takes two hours and six minutes to travel between the two by train.

As part of the Alloa Railway, Throsk was also served by rail from 1890 to 1966.

This line had a swing bridge over the River Forth

Where else had a station?

Kinbuck, near Dunblane, had its own stop on the Stirling to Perth line.

The station opened in 1848 and closed to passengers in 1956, though the line is still used today.

Bannockburn and Plean were both stops from 1848 to 1950 and 1904 to 1956, respectively.

These were also part of the Scottish Central Railway, which connected Stirling and Perth to the rest of the central belt.

