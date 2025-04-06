How reliable is the Stirling bus to Cowie? I hopped aboard to test it out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How reliable is the Stirling bus to Cowie? I hopped aboard to test it out

The Courier's Stirling reporter Isla Glen puts the number 56 bus service to the test.

Stirling reporter Isla Glen on the bus to Cowie. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Stirling reporter Isla Glen on the bus to Cowie. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Lots of people in the eastern villages rely on buses to get to and from Stirling.

And many have told me they don’t find them to be up to scratch.

Late and missing services are amongst the complaints, as well as high cost and infrequency.

Fallin and Throsk are on the route of the hourly F16 to the Falkirk village of Westquarter.

Nearby Plean is on the frequent 28 route to Falkirk, which includes a stop at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

But, on this occasion, I’m taking the 56 which between Cowie and Stirling via Braehead, Broomridge and Bannockburn.

It’s not the first time I’ve tested out Stirlingshire’s bus services.

In the past, I’ve visited both Gartmore and Callander by bus, so it’s high time I travel in the opposite direction.

The 56 leaves from Stance 13. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

High ticket price on the 56 route

It’s gloriously sunny as I wait at Stirling bus station.

The 56 is due at 10.37am, but pulls up eight minutes early and around 15 people disembark.

It take it as a good sign that this is a popular service.

A return ticket from the friendly driver sets me back £5.95 – barely cheaper than the day saver ticket option on the Midland Bluebird app.

The fare seems particularly steep considering the journey is only 30 minutes long.

We depart on time at 10.37am.

The sun is out in Coconut Island. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

There are only a few passengers on this particular journey and I’m the only one heading all the way to Cowie, with most hopping off on stops along the way.

It’s a smooth ride, with impressive manoeuvring from the driver through tight streets jam-packed with cars.

I’m more than content to sit back, enjoying the view of the Ochils and recalling learning to parallel park on these streets.

We pass another 56 bus going the opposite way and it looks much busier.

Before long, the bus is rattling along the main road and the factories in the distance are growing closer.

What do the locals think of Cowie’s bus service?

Cowie is blessed with beautiful weather, too.

Once off the bus, I go for a wander.

As I explore Coconut Island, I get chatting to an elderly lady who is a frequent user of the bus.

“I don’t know what I’d do without the bus,” she tells me.

“It’s good it comes so often.”

Scheduled every 30 minutes, I have to agree on that point.

This opinion is shared by customers in the Ben ‘n’ Sen cafe, where I stop for a bite to eat.

These locals are thankful they’re not in the same boat as Fallin, which only gets one bus per hour, and no services on a Sunday.

The staff and customers in Ben ‘n’ Sen are friendly. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The 56 runs early, starting from Stirling at 6.20am, and ends late, with a last departure time of 10.55pm.

It means those working a variety of shifts have options for getting into the city centre via public transport.

For my return to Stirling, the bus is late.

The few minutes of delay are soon made up, however, and the journey back is uneventful.

This service is much busier, with the bus about three quarters full.

What did I think of the 56 to Cowie?

The Stirling to Cowie service is one of the busiest I’ve been on locally.

The route makes sense, with plenty of people living in Braehead, Broomridge and Bannockburn also using it to get about.

While the ticket price is steep, so is parking in Stirling city centre, so perhaps it evens out.

Cowie’s bus shelter has seen better days. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

In terms of reliability, I can see why regular users would feel frustrated if the delay I experienced became a regular occurrence.

However, it was a matter of a few minutes, and soon made up for.

In my view, the Stirling to Cowie bus seems to be both dependable and well used.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

