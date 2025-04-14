Why Doune and Deanston locals have campaigned for decades over Teith Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Doune and Deanston locals have campaigned for decades over Teith Bridge

Residents argue the current bridge is not fit for purpose.

Locals have asked for improved access over the River Teith for many years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Doune’s Teith Bridge is a key piece of infrastructure.

Not only does it connect the Trossachs to Stirling and beyond, the A84 crossing point ensures Deanston residents have access to shops and services.

But locals have been calling for upgrades to the A-listed bridge for years, claiming it is unsafe for pedestrian use.

And many people have been dreaming of a new footbridge for decades.

Here’s a closer look at the current situation and how those living locally want to see it improved.

What are the issues with the Teith Bridge?

For Deanston residents, the Teith Bridge is the only pedestrian crossing to Doune.

It’s essential for accessing healthcare, the post office, shops, the library and other services.

But, due to the bridge and its footways being very narrow, those walking across it must go in single file.

The current set-up is unsuitable for prams and wheelchair users.

The road is tight for cars passing walkers and each other, and lorries take up the majority of the Teith Bridge when they cross it.

The Teith Bridge is too narrow for pedestrians to use it at the same time as vehicles. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Many pedestrians have reported feeling unsafe when using the bridge.

They also say it is difficult to see oncoming traffic.

Growing volumes of traffic have led many locals to believe the Teith Bridge is becoming more dangerous over time.

In 2023, approximately 8,150 vehicles were using the crossing daily.

Campaigner Fiona Morton recently described the spot as an “increasing danger to members of the community” and a “physical barrier between the villages of Doune and Deanston”.

What improvements do locals want?

There is no straightforward solution to improving connectivity over the Teith.

The Teith Bridge, which was built in 1535 and widened in 1866, is an A-listed structure.

Widening the bridge would mean abiding by strict rules and could prove costly.

While some believe a traffic light system would work, others fear it would result in traffic backing up and causing congestion.

The Teith Bridge connects Doune and Deanston. Image: DC Thomson

A new separate bridge designed for walking, wheeling and cycling has been widely suggested since the 1990s.

It formed a huge part of the Kilmadock Community Plan, where it was described as an “irrefutable priority for the next ten years”.

Has any progress been made?

This year, Traffic Scotland carried out a vehicular traffic modelling exercise, aiming to consider the “viability and merits of potentially introducing permanent traffic signals”.

Stirling and Strathallan MP Chris Kane recently backed the campaign to improve the Teith Bridge.

Improving access over the River Teith has been discussed since the 1990s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “The Scottish Government and Transport Scottish need to stop dragging their feet on this issue.

“I want to make it very clear, the A84 and the Teith Bridge are Traffic Scotland’s responsibility, and it is time for them to work with Stirling Council rather than against them to find a solution for the residents of Deanston and Doune.”

Conversation