Why Doune and Deanston locals have campaigned for decades over Teith Bridge

Doune’s Teith Bridge is a key piece of infrastructure.

Not only does it connect the Trossachs to Stirling and beyond, the A84 crossing point ensures Deanston residents have access to shops and services.

But locals have been calling for upgrades to the A-listed bridge for years, claiming it is unsafe for pedestrian use.

And many people have been dreaming of a new footbridge for decades.

Here’s a closer look at the current situation and how those living locally want to see it improved.

What are the issues with the Teith Bridge?

For Deanston residents, the Teith Bridge is the only pedestrian crossing to Doune.

It’s essential for accessing healthcare, the post office, shops, the library and other services.

But, due to the bridge and its footways being very narrow, those walking across it must go in single file.

The current set-up is unsuitable for prams and wheelchair users.

The road is tight for cars passing walkers and each other, and lorries take up the majority of the Teith Bridge when they cross it.

Many pedestrians have reported feeling unsafe when using the bridge.

They also say it is difficult to see oncoming traffic.

Growing volumes of traffic have led many locals to believe the Teith Bridge is becoming more dangerous over time.

In 2023, approximately 8,150 vehicles were using the crossing daily.

Campaigner Fiona Morton recently described the spot as an “increasing danger to members of the community” and a “physical barrier between the villages of Doune and Deanston”.

What improvements do locals want?

There is no straightforward solution to improving connectivity over the Teith.

The Teith Bridge, which was built in 1535 and widened in 1866, is an A-listed structure.

Widening the bridge would mean abiding by strict rules and could prove costly.

While some believe a traffic light system would work, others fear it would result in traffic backing up and causing congestion.

A new separate bridge designed for walking, wheeling and cycling has been widely suggested since the 1990s.

It formed a huge part of the Kilmadock Community Plan, where it was described as an “irrefutable priority for the next ten years”.

Has any progress been made?

This year, Traffic Scotland carried out a vehicular traffic modelling exercise, aiming to consider the “viability and merits of potentially introducing permanent traffic signals”.

Stirling and Strathallan MP Chris Kane recently backed the campaign to improve the Teith Bridge.

He said: “The Scottish Government and Transport Scottish need to stop dragging their feet on this issue.

“I want to make it very clear, the A84 and the Teith Bridge are Traffic Scotland’s responsibility, and it is time for them to work with Stirling Council rather than against them to find a solution for the residents of Deanston and Doune.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook