All the long-distance bus services you can get in Tayside, Fife and Stirling after launch of 3 new routes

A huge number of long-distance bus services now run through Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
Several operators run routes that connect the region with other parts of Scotland and the rest of the UK.
Three new services have launched in recent weeks, including connections to Glasgow Airport, Edinburgh Airport and Fort William.
The Courier takes a look at all the operators running long-distance services in the region and the destinations you can reach using their buses.
Ember
Ember started running fully electric services between Dundee and Edinburgh in October 2020.
It has since extended its network to other locations, including Glasgow and Aberdeen.
Sample fares for the service include £9.20 Dundee to Edinburgh, £4.20 Perth to Stirling and £18.50 Dunblane to Fort William.
Here is a list of the destinations you can reach from major towns and cities in Tayside, Fife and Stirling:
Dunblane
- Fort William
- Glencoe Mountain
- Grangemouth
- Ingliston Park & Ride
- Lochearnhead
- Tyndrum
Dundee
- Aberdeen
- Brechin
- Bridge of Earn
- Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
- Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling
- Cumbernauld
- Dunblane
- Edinburgh Airport (overnight services)
- Forfar
- Ingliston Park & Ride
- Kinross Park & Ride
- Perth
- Rosyth
- St Madoes
Perth
- Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling
- Cumbernauld
- Dunblane
- Dundee
- Glasgow
- St Madoes
Flixbus
Flixbus has grown its network rapidly in recent years, connecting Tayside, Fife and Stirling with destinations across the UK.
Flixbus fares vary depending on how far in advance they are booked.
Generally, passengers can expect to pay anything from around £4.50 to just under £20 for journeys within Scotland.
Journeys to the likes of London cost much more, but are cheaper if booked weeks in advance.
The list of destinations you can reach from major towns and cities in Tayside, Fife and Stirling is as follows:
Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
- Aberdeen
- Aviemore
- Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling
- Dundee
- Glasgow
- Glasgow Airport
- Halbeath Park & Ride
- Inverness
- Leeds
- London
- Newcastle
- Nottingham
- Pitlochry
- Sheffield
Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling
- Aberdeen
- Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
- Dundee
- Glasgow
- Glasgow Airport
Dundee
- Aberdeen
- Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
- Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling
- Edinburgh
- Glasgow
- Glasgow Airport
- Halbeath Park & Ride
- Ingliston Park & Ride
- Leeds
- London
- Newcastle
- Nottingham
- Sheffield
Halbeath Park & Ride, Fife
- Aberdeen
- Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
- Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling
- Dundee
- Edinburgh
- Ingliston Park & Ride
- Leeds
- London
- Newcastle
- Nottingham
- Pitlochry
- Sheffield
Scottish Citylink
Scottish Citylink is best known for its routes between Scotland’s major cities.
The firm runs buses up to every 15 minutes between Dundee and Aberdeen.
Fares vary depending on when they are booked; however, generally the cost of a trip from Dundee to Aberdeen costs between £14.70 and £24.50, and from Perth to Glasgow costs £10.50-£17.50.
Most other fares to and from Tayside, Fife and Stirling come in at less than £20.
Here is a list of the destinations you can reach from major towns and cities in Tayside, Fife and Stirling:
Dundee
- Aberdeen
- Bridge of Allan
- Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
- Cumbernauld
- Dunblane
- Forfar (near the A90)
- Glasgow
- Perth
- Stirling
Halbeath Park & Ride, Fife
- Aberdeen
- Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
- Dundee
- Edinburgh
- Forfar (near the A90)
- Edinburgh Airport
- Kinross Park & Ride
Perth
- Aberdeen
- Aviemore
- Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
- Comrie
- Crianlarich
- Crieff
- Dunblane
- Dundee
- Edinburgh Airport
- Fort William
- Glasgow
- Halbeath Park & Ride
- Inverness
- Kinross Park & Ride
- Lochearnhead
- Pitlochry
- Stirling
- Tyndrum
Stirling
- Bo’ness
- Bridge of Allan
- Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
- Crianlarich
- Callander
- Cumbernauld
- Dunblane
- Dundee
- Doune
- Edinburgh
- Edinburgh Airport
- Glasgow
- Grangemouth
- Lochearnhead
- Oban
- Perth
- Stirling University
- Tyndrum
Passengers in Crianlarich and Tyndrum can also travel directly to Glasgow using services from Fort William and Oban.
Megabus
Megabus services within Scotland run in tandem with those offered by Scottish Citylink.
However, Megabus is the sole operator of the daily M9 service from Aberdeen to London.
It leaves Dundee bus station at 9.25pm and arrives in the capital at 7.30am.
A daily return journey departs London at 11.45pm and arrives in Dundee at 9.55am.
Fares cost between £22.99 and £49.99.
The M9 route connects Dundee to the following destinations:
- Aberdeen
- Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
- Glasgow
- London
Stagecoach
Stagecoach East Scotland is the largest operator of local and rural bus services in Tayside and Fife.
Its local services are complemented by its Express City Connect network, which includes longer routes between some of the region’s larger towns.
On May 8, it will launch a new Jet 787 route which will connect St Andrews, Guardbridge, Cupar, Auchtermuchty and Kinross with Edinburgh Airport.
Passengers can expect to pay £11.50 for an East Scotland DayRider ticket, which allows for travel across Stagecoach’s routes in Tayside and Fife.
Here are some of the destinations served by the longer-distance Stagecoach services in Tayside, Fife and Stirling:
Dundee
- Aberdeen
- Arbroath
- Cowdenbeath
- Cupar
- Edinburgh
- Glenrothes
- Halbeath Park & Ride
- Montrose
Dunfermline
- Alloa
- Cumbernauld
- Cupar
- Edinburgh
- Ferrytoll Park & Ride
- Forth Valley Hospital
- Glasgow
- Glenrothes
- Halbeath Park & Ride
- Kincardine
- Kirkcaldy
- Livingston
- Rosyth
- St Andrews
- Stirling
Kirkcaldy
- Dalgety Bay
- Dunfermline
- Edinburgh
- Ferrytoll Park & Ride
- Glasgow
- Halbeath Park & Ride
- St Andrews
Perth
- Bridge of Earn
- Ferrytoll Park & Ride
- Halbeath Park & Ride
- Kelty
- Kinross
- Milnathort
St Andrews
- Cumbernauld
- Cupar
- Dunfermline
- Edinburgh Airport
- Ferrytoll Park & Ride
- Forth Valley Hospital
- Glasgow
- Glenrothes
- Halbeath Park & Ride
- Kirkcaldy
- Leven
Stirling
- Alloa
- Dunfermline
Xplore Dundee
Destinations
Xplore Dundee mainly runs local services in the city itself.
However, the McGill’s-owned operator also runs a direct Fly service from Dundee to Edinburgh Airport, every 90 minutes throughout the day.
An adult return to the airport booked a week in advance will cost £22 compared to a £28.50 fare booked closer to departure.
