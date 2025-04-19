All the long-distance bus services you can get in Tayside, Fife and Stirling after launch of 3 new routes

A huge number of long-distance bus services now run through Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Several operators run routes that connect the region with other parts of Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Three new services have launched in recent weeks, including connections to Glasgow Airport, Edinburgh Airport and Fort William.

The Courier takes a look at all the operators running long-distance services in the region and the destinations you can reach using their buses.

Ember

Ember started running fully electric services between Dundee and Edinburgh in October 2020.

It has since extended its network to other locations, including Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Sample fares for the service include £9.20 Dundee to Edinburgh, £4.20 Perth to Stirling and £18.50 Dunblane to Fort William.

Here is a list of the destinations you can reach from major towns and cities in Tayside, Fife and Stirling:

Dunblane

Fort William

Glencoe Mountain

Grangemouth

Ingliston Park & Ride

Lochearnhead

Tyndrum

Dundee

Aberdeen

Brechin

Bridge of Earn

Broxden Park & Ride, Perth

Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling

Cumbernauld

Dunblane

Edinburgh Airport (overnight services)

Forfar

Ingliston Park & Ride

Kinross Park & Ride

Perth

Rosyth

St Madoes

Perth

Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling

Cumbernauld

Dunblane

Dundee

Glasgow

St Madoes

Flixbus

Flixbus has grown its network rapidly in recent years, connecting Tayside, Fife and Stirling with destinations across the UK.

Flixbus fares vary depending on how far in advance they are booked.

Generally, passengers can expect to pay anything from around £4.50 to just under £20 for journeys within Scotland.

Journeys to the likes of London cost much more, but are cheaper if booked weeks in advance.

The list of destinations you can reach from major towns and cities in Tayside, Fife and Stirling is as follows:

Broxden Park & Ride, Perth

Aberdeen

Aviemore

Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling

Dundee

Glasgow

Glasgow Airport

Halbeath Park & Ride

Inverness

Leeds

London

Newcastle

Nottingham

Pitlochry

Sheffield

Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling

Aberdeen

Broxden Park & Ride, Perth

Dundee

Glasgow

Glasgow Airport

Dundee

Aberdeen

Broxden Park & Ride, Perth

Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Glasgow Airport

Halbeath Park & Ride

Ingliston Park & Ride

Leeds

London

Newcastle

Nottingham

Sheffield

Halbeath Park & Ride, Fife

Aberdeen

Broxden Park & Ride, Perth

Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling

Dundee

Edinburgh

Ingliston Park & Ride

Leeds

London

Newcastle

Nottingham

Pitlochry

Sheffield

Scottish Citylink

Scottish Citylink is best known for its routes between Scotland’s major cities.

The firm runs buses up to every 15 minutes between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Fares vary depending on when they are booked; however, generally the cost of a trip from Dundee to Aberdeen costs between £14.70 and £24.50, and from Perth to Glasgow costs £10.50-£17.50.

Most other fares to and from Tayside, Fife and Stirling come in at less than £20.

Here is a list of the destinations you can reach from major towns and cities in Tayside, Fife and Stirling:

Dundee

Aberdeen

Bridge of Allan

Broxden Park & Ride, Perth

Cumbernauld

Dunblane

Forfar (near the A90)

Glasgow

Perth

Stirling

Halbeath Park & Ride, Fife

Aberdeen

Broxden Park & Ride, Perth

Dundee

Edinburgh

Forfar (near the A90)

Edinburgh Airport

Kinross Park & Ride

Perth

Aberdeen

Aviemore

Broxden Park & Ride, Perth

Comrie

Crianlarich

Crieff

Dunblane

Dundee

Edinburgh Airport

Fort William

Glasgow

Halbeath Park & Ride

Inverness

Kinross Park & Ride

Lochearnhead

Pitlochry

Stirling

Tyndrum

Stirling

Bo’ness

Bridge of Allan

Broxden Park & Ride, Perth

Crianlarich

Callander

Cumbernauld

Dunblane

Dundee

Doune

Edinburgh

Edinburgh Airport

Glasgow

Grangemouth

Lochearnhead

Oban

Perth

Stirling University

Tyndrum

Passengers in Crianlarich and Tyndrum can also travel directly to Glasgow using services from Fort William and Oban.

Megabus

Megabus services within Scotland run in tandem with those offered by Scottish Citylink.

However, Megabus is the sole operator of the daily M9 service from Aberdeen to London.

It leaves Dundee bus station at 9.25pm and arrives in the capital at 7.30am.

A daily return journey departs London at 11.45pm and arrives in Dundee at 9.55am.

Fares cost between £22.99 and £49.99.

The M9 route connects Dundee to the following destinations:

Aberdeen

Broxden Park & Ride, Perth

Glasgow

London

Stagecoach

Stagecoach East Scotland is the largest operator of local and rural bus services in Tayside and Fife.

Its local services are complemented by its Express City Connect network, which includes longer routes between some of the region’s larger towns.

On May 8, it will launch a new Jet 787 route which will connect St Andrews, Guardbridge, Cupar, Auchtermuchty and Kinross with Edinburgh Airport.

Passengers can expect to pay £11.50 for an East Scotland DayRider ticket, which allows for travel across Stagecoach’s routes in Tayside and Fife.

Here are some of the destinations served by the longer-distance Stagecoach services in Tayside, Fife and Stirling:

Dundee

Aberdeen

Arbroath

Cowdenbeath

Cupar

Edinburgh

Glenrothes

Halbeath Park & Ride

Montrose

Dunfermline

Alloa

Cumbernauld

Cupar

Edinburgh

Ferrytoll Park & Ride

Forth Valley Hospital

Glasgow

Glenrothes

Halbeath Park & Ride

Kincardine

Kirkcaldy

Livingston

Rosyth

St Andrews

Stirling

Kirkcaldy

Dalgety Bay

Dunfermline

Edinburgh

Ferrytoll Park & Ride

Glasgow

Halbeath Park & Ride

St Andrews

Perth

Bridge of Earn

Ferrytoll Park & Ride

Halbeath Park & Ride

Kelty

Kinross

Milnathort

St Andrews

Cumbernauld

Cupar

Dunfermline

Edinburgh Airport

Ferrytoll Park & Ride

Forth Valley Hospital

Glasgow

Glenrothes

Halbeath Park & Ride

Kirkcaldy

Leven

Stirling

Alloa

Dunfermline

Xplore Dundee

Destinations

Xplore Dundee mainly runs local services in the city itself.

However, the McGill’s-owned operator also runs a direct Fly service from Dundee to Edinburgh Airport, every 90 minutes throughout the day.

An adult return to the airport booked a week in advance will cost £22 compared to a £28.50 fare booked closer to departure.