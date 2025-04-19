All the long-distance bus services you can get in Tayside, Fife and Stirling after launch of 3 new routes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Transport

All the long-distance bus services you can get in Tayside, Fife and Stirling after launch of 3 new routes

The Courier looks at the destinations you can reach using operators like Ember, Flixbus and Stagecoach.

Flixbus is among the long-distance coach operators running services in the region. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon

A huge number of long-distance bus services now run through Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Several operators run routes that connect the region with other parts of Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Three new services have launched in recent weeks, including connections to Glasgow Airport, Edinburgh Airport and Fort William.

The Courier takes a look at all the operators running long-distance services in the region and the destinations you can reach using their buses.

Ember

An Ember coach picks up passengers at Slessor Gardens in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Ember started running fully electric services between Dundee and Edinburgh in October 2020.

It has since extended its network to other locations, including Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Sample fares for the service include £9.20 Dundee to Edinburgh, £4.20 Perth to Stirling and £18.50 Dunblane to Fort William.

Here is a list of the destinations you can reach from major towns and cities in Tayside, Fife and Stirling:

Dunblane

  • Fort William
  • Glencoe Mountain
  • Grangemouth
  • Ingliston Park & Ride
  • Lochearnhead
  • Tyndrum

Dundee

  • Aberdeen
  • Brechin
  • Bridge of Earn
  • Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
  • Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling
  • Cumbernauld
  • Dunblane
  • Edinburgh Airport (overnight services)
  • Forfar
  • Ingliston Park & Ride
  • Kinross Park & Ride
  • Perth
  • Rosyth
  • St Madoes

Perth

  • Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling
  • Cumbernauld
  • Dunblane
  • Dundee
  • Glasgow
  • St Madoes

Flixbus

Flixbus runs services across the UK. Image: Flixbus

Flixbus has grown its network rapidly in recent years, connecting Tayside, Fife and Stirling with destinations across the UK.

Flixbus fares vary depending on how far in advance they are booked.

Generally, passengers can expect to pay anything from around £4.50 to just under £20 for journeys within Scotland.

Journeys to the likes of London cost much more, but are cheaper if booked weeks in advance.

The list of destinations you can reach from major towns and cities in Tayside, Fife and Stirling is as follows:

Broxden Park & Ride, Perth

  • Aberdeen
  • Aviemore
  • Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling
  • Dundee
  • Glasgow
  • Glasgow Airport
  • Halbeath Park & Ride
  • Inverness
  • Leeds
  • London
  • Newcastle
  • Nottingham
  • Pitlochry
  • Sheffield

Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling

  • Aberdeen
  • Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
  • Dundee
  • Glasgow
  • Glasgow Airport

Dundee

  • Aberdeen
  • Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
  • Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling
  • Edinburgh
  • Glasgow
  • Glasgow Airport
  • Halbeath Park & Ride
  • Ingliston Park & Ride
  • Leeds
  • London
  • Newcastle
  • Nottingham
  • Sheffield

Halbeath Park & Ride, Fife

  • Aberdeen
  • Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
  • Castleview Park & Ride, Stirling
  • Dundee
  • Edinburgh
  • Ingliston Park & Ride
  • Leeds
  • London
  • Newcastle
  • Nottingham
  • Pitlochry
  • Sheffield

Scottish Citylink

A Scottish Citylink bus pulling into Dundee bus station. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Scottish Citylink is best known for its routes between Scotland’s major cities.

The firm runs buses up to every 15 minutes between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Fares vary depending on when they are booked; however, generally the cost of a trip from Dundee to Aberdeen costs between £14.70 and £24.50, and from Perth to Glasgow costs £10.50-£17.50.

Most other fares to and from Tayside, Fife and Stirling come in at less than £20.

Here is a list of the destinations you can reach from major towns and cities in Tayside, Fife and Stirling:

Dundee

  • Aberdeen
  • Bridge of Allan
  • Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
  • Cumbernauld
  • Dunblane
  • Forfar (near the A90)
  • Glasgow
  • Perth
  • Stirling

Halbeath Park & Ride, Fife

  • Aberdeen
  • Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
  • Dundee
  • Edinburgh
  • Forfar (near the A90)
  • Edinburgh Airport
  • Kinross Park & Ride

Perth

  • Aberdeen
  • Aviemore
  • Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
  • Comrie
  • Crianlarich
  • Crieff
  • Dunblane
  • Dundee
  • Edinburgh Airport
  • Fort William
  • Glasgow
  • Halbeath Park & Ride
  • Inverness
  • Kinross Park & Ride
  • Lochearnhead
  • Pitlochry
  • Stirling
  • Tyndrum

Stirling

  • Bo’ness
  • Bridge of Allan
  • Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
  • Crianlarich
  • Callander
  • Cumbernauld
  • Dunblane
  • Dundee
  • Doune
  • Edinburgh
  • Edinburgh Airport
  • Glasgow
  • Grangemouth
  • Lochearnhead
  • Oban
  • Perth
  • Stirling University
  • Tyndrum

Passengers in Crianlarich and Tyndrum can also travel directly to Glasgow using services from Fort William and Oban.

Megabus

A Megabus coach. Image: Shutterstock

Megabus services within Scotland run in tandem with those offered by Scottish Citylink.

However, Megabus is the sole operator of the daily M9 service from Aberdeen to London.

It leaves Dundee bus station at 9.25pm and arrives in the capital at 7.30am.

A daily return journey departs London at 11.45pm and arrives in Dundee at 9.55am.

Fares cost between £22.99 and £49.99.

The M9 route connects Dundee to the following destinations:

  • Aberdeen
  • Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
  • Glasgow
  • London

Stagecoach

A Stagecoach bus in Perth.
Stagecoach East Scotland is the largest operator of local and rural bus services in Tayside and Fife.

Its local services are complemented by its Express City Connect network, which includes longer routes between some of the region’s larger towns.

On May 8, it will launch a new Jet 787 route which will connect St Andrews, Guardbridge, Cupar, Auchtermuchty and Kinross with Edinburgh Airport.

Passengers can expect to pay £11.50 for an East Scotland DayRider ticket, which allows for travel across Stagecoach’s routes in Tayside and Fife.

Here are some of the destinations served by the longer-distance Stagecoach services in Tayside, Fife and Stirling:

Dundee

  • Aberdeen
  • Arbroath
  • Cowdenbeath
  • Cupar
  • Edinburgh
  • Glenrothes
  • Halbeath Park & Ride
  • Montrose

Dunfermline 

  • Alloa
  • Cumbernauld
  • Cupar
  • Edinburgh
  • Ferrytoll Park & Ride
  • Forth Valley Hospital
  • Glasgow
  • Glenrothes
  • Halbeath Park & Ride
  • Kincardine
  • Kirkcaldy
  • Livingston
  • Rosyth
  • St Andrews
  • Stirling

Kirkcaldy

  • Dalgety Bay
  • Dunfermline
  • Edinburgh
  • Ferrytoll Park & Ride
  • Glasgow
  • Halbeath Park & Ride
  • St Andrews

Perth

  • Bridge of Earn
  • Ferrytoll Park & Ride
  • Halbeath Park & Ride
  • Kelty
  • Kinross
  • Milnathort

St Andrews

  • Cumbernauld
  • Cupar
  • Dunfermline
  • Edinburgh Airport
  • Ferrytoll Park & Ride
  • Forth Valley Hospital
  • Glasgow
  • Glenrothes
  • Halbeath Park & Ride
  • Kirkcaldy
  • Leven

Stirling

  • Alloa
  • Dunfermline

Xplore Dundee

An Xplore Dundee Fly coach on its way to Edinburgh Airport. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Destinations

Xplore Dundee mainly runs local services in the city itself.

However, the McGill’s-owned operator also runs a direct Fly service from Dundee to Edinburgh Airport, every 90 minutes throughout the day.

An adult return to the airport booked a week in advance will cost £22 compared to a £28.50 fare booked closer to departure.

