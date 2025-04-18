Newburgh rail station would be ‘game-changer’ for town as campaign gains momentum

When Nigel Mullan talks about Newburgh, his eyes light up – not just at the thought of improved train links or revived commerce, but at the sight of beavers.

“There’s something magical about walking down to the reed beds and watching them at dusk,” he says.

“They’re a symbol of how this place is coming back to life.”

For Nigel, a sculptor and leading voice in the Newburgh Rail Station Group, the beaver dams on the burn near Lindores Abbey are a metaphor for “potential”.

He believes Newburgh, nestled along the River Tay in north Fife, is deserving of rediscovery.

And that process, he argues, could be greatly accelerated by a long-awaited rail station or halt.

Campaigners like Nigel have been pushing for the return of a station in Newburgh for years.

Their optimism is now buoyed by a planned visit from Fiona Hyslop, Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Transport, on May 16 – a move many believe could be a crucial turning point.

But the rail campaign is just one chapter in a wider story of a town quietly reinventing itself.

There’s a growing sense that Newburgh is “on the up.”

What else is putting Newburgh on the map?

The Tayview Bar recently reopened with a contemporary twist on pub dining.

New housing developments are also emerging. Quirky headlines about local schoolchildren’s “wonky” Christmas lights have captured national media attention.

At the heart of this transformation is Lindores Abbey Distillery, a beacon of Newburgh’s deep historic roots in whisky-making.

For Nigel, however, a rail station is more than a nostalgic nod – it’s a practical necessity and a transformative opportunity.

“It’s not just about trains,” he explains. “It’s about opening up the area to new possibilities – for tourism, for business, for families, for commuters.”

He refers to a poster created by illustrator Jenny Capon during a “brainstorming” community workshop.

“She took our dreams and turned them into a picture. It’s astonishing,” he says.

“Everything we want is there – jobs, creativity, green spaces. A station makes that dream reachable.”

What makes Newburgh so attractive?

Nigel, 69, moved to Newburgh in 2010, drawn by its natural beauty, affordable homes, and creative energy.

He points to the surrounding hills, the river, and of course, the beavers, as proof of what the town has to offer.

But he doesn’t want Newburgh to be seen merely as a picturesque stop.

“It can be a destination,” he insists. “It already is. A rail halt just makes that more viable. It’ll mean easier access to Edinburgh and Glasgow, more footfall for local shops, and new opportunities for young people.”

Newburgh has historical form as a getaway spot.

Decades ago, Dundonians came upriver for holidays, and Glaswegians made trips to gather local pears. That link was lost when the last passenger train stopped in 1955.

Now, 70 years later, the community senses new horizons.

Newburgh ‘absolutely on the up’, says Lindores Abbey Distillery

“There’s definitely a growing feel-good factor in Newburgh,” says Poppy McKenzie-Smith, communications manager at Lindores Abbey Distillery.

This positive shift isn’t just about big projects – it’s also in the town’s vibrant cultural and social life.

“The opening of the new pub has added another brilliant social anchor,” she says. “We’re now a two-pub town, rumoured to be going up to three.”

Local highlights include a monthly community cinema at The Steeple gallery and a popular pizza van that started during the Covid-19 pandemic and has flourished.

Newburgh is also emerging as a hub for creativity, with local musicians, artists, and crafters shaping its character.

Poppy’s especially proud of the media attention the town gets at Christmas for its famous lights, a quirky hallmark of Newburgh’s charm and community spirit.

The High Street is enjoying a boost too, with independent cafés and shops offering curated crafts and gifts, encouraging people to linger and explore.

Central to this spirit is the local minister, Valerie, who runs both church-based and secular groups.

“Last year’s Nativity play was a shining example,” Poppy recalls.

“It involved people from across the town, whether performing, helping behind the scenes, or simply watching. The pride and joy it sparked was palpable.”

Rail station would be a ‘game-changer’

Poppy sees the campaign for a train station as the “natural next step” in Newburgh’s revival.

“It would make the town so much more accessible for visitors, support local businesses, and make commuting easier for residents – especially young people and those without cars.”

At Lindores Abbey, she regularly welcomes visitors from over seven countries.

“A station would be a game-changer,” she adds.

“It would allow us to grow sustainably, increase visitor numbers, and, importantly, create even more local jobs.

“Newburgh is absolutely a town on the up!”

Not everyone in the town is fully convinced. Some are wary of change. The rail station might not even bring transformation overnight. But confidence prevails amongst community-minded campaigners.

Nearby Abernethy is already offering support. Its community council, along with Perth and Kinross-shire MP Pete Wishart, has backed the project, which is being actively appraised by Transport Scotland.

How close is the Newburgh rail station dream?

Former Fife councillor and MSP Andrew Arbuckle MBE, 81, has long championed the station campaign.

The retired farmer and former Courier farming editor recalls trains stopping in the town until 1955 and sees the rail halt as key to unlocking wider potential.

“It’s not just about the trains,” he says. “It’s commercial and economic. It would open other doors.”

Andrew adds that Newburgh’s self-starting spirit has always been its strength.

That same ‘can-do’ ethos is driving the rail station campaign.

North East Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie also backs the plan, describing Newburgh as “stunning” with “a vibrant community and rich heritage.”

Following a written invite from Green MSP Mark Ruskell and other local MSPs, including Mr Rennie, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport has accepted and intends to visit Newburgh to see the suggested rail station site.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Transport is coming on May 16,” says Mr Rennie.

“We want to show her just how much this town has to offer. A rail station isn’t just viable – it’s necessary.”

Transport Scotland has acknowledged Newburgh’s community-led push

While Newburgh wasn’t included in the 2022 Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2), there remains a pathway for local or regional rail proposals to come forward.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “All proposals will be considered subject to a robust business case, Scottish Government priorities, our rail investment strategy, and affordability.

“Funded by the Local Rail Development Fund (LRDF), the South East Scotland Regional Transport Partnership (SEStran) has undertaken a transport appraisal of Newburgh with the Newburgh Train Station Campaign.

“Transport Scotland continues working with SEStran and the Newburgh Train Station Group, and is reviewing the latest documents.

“This appraisal includes a range of multi-modal transport options, including a rail station at Newburgh.”