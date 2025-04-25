Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stagecoach launches brand new coach service connecting Fife to Edinburgh Airport

The coach service will start on Monday May 5, and will operate every two hours throughout the day.

In partnership with Stagecoach East Scotland
Hop aboard the comfy new coach service in Fife.
For almost 20 years, Stagecoach’s popular JET747 service has been providing a seamless and reliable public transport link between Fife and Edinburgh Airport. Now, building on that success, Stagecoach is expanding its offering with the launch of a brand new route – JET787 – giving even more people across Fife direct access to the airport.

Launching on Monday May 5, JET787 coach service will operate every two hours throughout the day, including early morning and late-night journeys, making it ideal for travellers catching the first flight out or arriving back on a late one.

Running between Edinburgh Airport and St Andrews, the service calls at key locations including Halbeath Park & Ride, Kinross Park & Ride, Auchtermuchty, Cupar and Guardbridge, before reaching its final stop in the heart of St Andrews. For passengers using Halbeath or Kinross, free parking is available on-site, making it a convenient and cost-effective option for those driving in from surrounding areas.

This is a major milestone for local connectivity, as JET787 becomes the first ever direct public transport link between Edinburgh Airport and the communities of Auchtermuchty, Cupar, Guardbridge, and St Andrews. It opens up new, hassle-free travel options for residents, students, tourists and business travellers.

Once on board, passengers can enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride, with plenty of space for luggage in the coach’s underfloor hold. Whether you’re carrying a cabin bag, large suitcase, or even a set of golf clubs, there’s room for it all.

The coach drops passengers off directly at Stance H at Edinburgh Airport, just outside the main departures entrance – so there’s no need for a long walk or additional transfers. Journey times are competitively quick too: up to 90 minutes from St Andrews, and just 40 minutes from Kinross.

Affordable travel options

Check out the new JET 787 coach service.

Stagecoach has made sure the JET787 is not just convenient, but also cost-effective. A period return ticket (valid for up to 28 days) from Halbeath or Kinross is priced at £21.40, perfect for extended trips or business travellers. For those starting further along the route, travel is available for just £12.20 per day using the East Scotland DayRider ticket.

Planning a getaway with a friend? The JET DUO ticket offers two period returns for just £38 when travelling from Halbeath or Kinross. And for families, there’s even more value – children under 16 can travel for just £1 with a paying adult.
Tickets can be bought on the bus or in advance using the Stagecoach Bus App, so you can plan ahead and save time.

Additionally, passengers aged 60 and over or under 22 can use their National Entitlement Card (NEC) to travel completely free on the JET787 coach service.

Coach service timetable and more information

The full JET787 timetable is now live and can be viewed here, with up-to-date journey times and stop information.

Whether you’re off on holiday, heading home, attending a conference or just need a reliable link to the airport, Stagecoach JET787 is your new, stress-free travel solution.

Ready for take-off? Plan your journey, check fares, and buy your tickets in advance via the Stagecoach Bus App, or hop on board from 5th May. JET787 – connecting Fife to the world, one smooth journey at a time.

