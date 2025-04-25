For almost 20 years, Stagecoach’s popular JET747 service has been providing a seamless and reliable public transport link between Fife and Edinburgh Airport. Now, building on that success, Stagecoach is expanding its offering with the launch of a brand new route – JET787 – giving even more people across Fife direct access to the airport.

Launching on Monday May 5, JET787 coach service will operate every two hours throughout the day, including early morning and late-night journeys, making it ideal for travellers catching the first flight out or arriving back on a late one.

Running between Edinburgh Airport and St Andrews, the service calls at key locations including Halbeath Park & Ride, Kinross Park & Ride, Auchtermuchty, Cupar and Guardbridge, before reaching its final stop in the heart of St Andrews. For passengers using Halbeath or Kinross, free parking is available on-site, making it a convenient and cost-effective option for those driving in from surrounding areas.

This is a major milestone for local connectivity, as JET787 becomes the first ever direct public transport link between Edinburgh Airport and the communities of Auchtermuchty, Cupar, Guardbridge, and St Andrews. It opens up new, hassle-free travel options for residents, students, tourists and business travellers.

Once on board, passengers can enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride, with plenty of space for luggage in the coach’s underfloor hold. Whether you’re carrying a cabin bag, large suitcase, or even a set of golf clubs, there’s room for it all.

The coach drops passengers off directly at Stance H at Edinburgh Airport, just outside the main departures entrance – so there’s no need for a long walk or additional transfers. Journey times are competitively quick too: up to 90 minutes from St Andrews, and just 40 minutes from Kinross.

Affordable travel options

Stagecoach has made sure the JET787 is not just convenient, but also cost-effective. A period return ticket (valid for up to 28 days) from Halbeath or Kinross is priced at £21.40, perfect for extended trips or business travellers. For those starting further along the route, travel is available for just £12.20 per day using the East Scotland DayRider ticket.

Planning a getaway with a friend? The JET DUO ticket offers two period returns for just £38 when travelling from Halbeath or Kinross. And for families, there’s even more value – children under 16 can travel for just £1 with a paying adult.

Tickets can be bought on the bus or in advance using the Stagecoach Bus App, so you can plan ahead and save time.

Additionally, passengers aged 60 and over or under 22 can use their National Entitlement Card (NEC) to travel completely free on the JET787 coach service.

Coach service timetable and more information

The full JET787 timetable is now live and can be viewed here, with up-to-date journey times and stop information.

Whether you’re off on holiday, heading home, attending a conference or just need a reliable link to the airport, Stagecoach JET787 is your new, stress-free travel solution.

Ready for take-off? Plan your journey, check fares, and buy your tickets in advance via the Stagecoach Bus App, or hop on board from 5th May. JET787 – connecting Fife to the world, one smooth journey at a time.