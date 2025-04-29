Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drone footage shows how Stirling’s £11m active travel network looks so far

Locals are encouraged to share their views on the proposals for the next phase of the project with Stirling Council.

By Alex Watson

Stirling’s active travel network was officially launched last week, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at Wallace High School.

In total, £11 million will be invested in creating new paths for cyclists and pedestrians, linking areas of the city and its surroundings as part of the Walk, Cycle, Live Stirling project.

The aim is to encourage more locals to travel by bike or on foot, instead of taking the car.

Several sections of the active travel network are already complete, linking Forth Valley College’s Drip Road campus to the city centre, and Stirling railway station to Stirling University campus.

In honour of the launch, Stirling Council and Sustrans Scotland have released breathtaking drone footage, showing the finished active travel routes from the sky.

You can watch the video at the top of this article.

This map shows the sections of the active travel network that have already been completed. Image: Stirling Council

Opening with a stunning shot of Stirling Castle and the King’s Knot, the footage follows one of the finished sections of cycle path along Dumbarton Road and onto Albert Place.

Next, the active travel route outside Stirling station is shown, including bike crossings where Goosecroft Road meets Shore Road.

The drone camera pulls back as a cyclist pedals along the Causewayhead path, and the video ends with a sprawling view of the area, featuring the River Forth and the Wallace Monument.

Residents asked to share thoughts on future plans

Public consultations are currently open for future phases of Walk, Cycle, Live Stirling in the north of the city.

Stirling Council is currently seeking local views on proposed routes connecting Causewayhead to Bridge of Allan, Bridge of Allan to Dunblane, and Manor Powis roundabout to Causewayhead.

The suggested plan for linking Dunblane and Bridge of Allan has prompted concern from locals.

The junction at Albert Place and Dumbarton Road has been transformed by the addition of cycle paths. Image: Sustrans Scotland

Some residents feel the B8033 road is too busy to become a single carriageway, as proposed, and argue the change would be dangerous.

Others say there are better nearby routes to develop into a path for bikes and walkers.

Stirling’s active travel project is funded by several bodies.

The majority of the investment comes from Sustrans Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland and via Places for Everyone.

The rest is provided by the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal, with a smaller portion from Stirling Council’s developer contributions allocation.

