Stirling’s active travel network was officially launched last week, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at Wallace High School.

In total, £11 million will be invested in creating new paths for cyclists and pedestrians, linking areas of the city and its surroundings as part of the Walk, Cycle, Live Stirling project.

The aim is to encourage more locals to travel by bike or on foot, instead of taking the car.

Several sections of the active travel network are already complete, linking Forth Valley College’s Drip Road campus to the city centre, and Stirling railway station to Stirling University campus.

In honour of the launch, Stirling Council and Sustrans Scotland have released breathtaking drone footage, showing the finished active travel routes from the sky.

You can watch the video at the top of this article.

Opening with a stunning shot of Stirling Castle and the King’s Knot, the footage follows one of the finished sections of cycle path along Dumbarton Road and onto Albert Place.

Next, the active travel route outside Stirling station is shown, including bike crossings where Goosecroft Road meets Shore Road.

The drone camera pulls back as a cyclist pedals along the Causewayhead path, and the video ends with a sprawling view of the area, featuring the River Forth and the Wallace Monument.

Residents asked to share thoughts on future plans

Public consultations are currently open for future phases of Walk, Cycle, Live Stirling in the north of the city.

Stirling Council is currently seeking local views on proposed routes connecting Causewayhead to Bridge of Allan, Bridge of Allan to Dunblane, and Manor Powis roundabout to Causewayhead.

The suggested plan for linking Dunblane and Bridge of Allan has prompted concern from locals.

Some residents feel the B8033 road is too busy to become a single carriageway, as proposed, and argue the change would be dangerous.

Others say there are better nearby routes to develop into a path for bikes and walkers.

Stirling’s active travel project is funded by several bodies.

The majority of the investment comes from Sustrans Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland and via Places for Everyone.

The rest is provided by the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal, with a smaller portion from Stirling Council’s developer contributions allocation.

