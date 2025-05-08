Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Readers react to Dundee bypass idea amid Swallow Roundabout delays

Many back the prospect of an A90 relief road but others have concerns about the cost to the environment and the public purse.

By Finn Nixon
A Dundee bypass would take traffic off the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A Dundee bypass would take traffic off the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Readers have had their say on a Dundee bypass after the idea resurfaced following chaos at the Swallow Roundabout.

New traffic lights at the junction have caused long delays, while road markings and signs have caused confusion.

Some, including The Courier’s columnist Steve Finan, believe a bypass is the obvious solution to reducing congestion here and on the Kingsway.

After The Courier explained the history of the bypass idea and why one has never been built, readers had their say on the proposal.

Dundee bypass would ‘unlock economic potential’

Several readers have thrown their support behind a bypass, citing the benefits it could bring to Dundee and north-east Scotland.

Courier website user ‘Detective Pikachu’ said: “Any proposed Dundee bypass will come with upfront costs, but the long-term economic and infrastructural benefits far outweigh the short-term costs.

“We should view it as an investment in connectivity and prosperity for the entire region.

“A bypass would ease congestion in Dundee, improve freight and commuter flow, and unlock economic potential not just for the city, but for northern towns and even Aberdeen.”

The AWPR Aberdeen bypass has cut journey times for traffic in the north-east. Image: Darrel Benns/DC Thomson

Others cited the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) as an example of the benefits a Dundee bypass could bring.

The final stretch of the AWPR opened in February 2019.

‘JP’s Ghost’ wrote: “This Dundee western bypass ought to have been a joined-up project together with Aberdeen’s AWPR project, which has made a huge difference to traffic all over the Aberdeen area.

“It took 20 minutes off my pre-retirement, 90-minute commute into the south side industrial estate from western Aberdeenshire and 30 minutes off my Dundee to centre of Aberdeen trips.”

‘Dundee badly needs this bypass’

There has also been criticism of the existing Kingsway and its suitability as an outer ring road.

‘Claypotts boy’ likened the road – which is also called the A90 – to a “horse and cart track”.

Meanwhile, ‘Karen’ said: “Dundee badly needs this bypass.

“The A90 is a nightmare, especially since free-flowing roundabouts at Swallow, Morrisons and Forfar Road have been removed.

The Swallow ‘improvement’ just strangles traffic flow, reducing eastbound traffic to one lane. It’s very badly designed.”

A map showing the approximate route a bypass could take. Image: DC Thomson

‘Guthrie’ posted: “It’s a gap in the route between north-east Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

Meanwhile, ‘Ross’ said: “Wasting millions of pounds on ‘upgrades’ to the Kingsway etc isn’t actually solving the problem and as time goes by it just gets worse and worse.”

‘What’s going on’ said having “better transport links” with free-flowing traffic was better than cars sitting “idle” on multiple occasions on their journey across Dundee.

Dundee bypass prompts environmental concerns

However, some Courier readers oppose the idea of a Dundee bypass.

A key concern is the impact the road would have on the countryside and the environment.

‘Gphillips’ said: “Continuing to build huge roads, with massive environmental impact, is absolutely the wrong thing to be doing.

“For the cost of a bypass, you could install high-quality cycle routes on most roads in Dundee.

“That would do far more to relieve traffic and have far-reaching environmental, social and economic benefits.”

Drivers have faced delays at the Swallow Roundabout since lights were introduced in March. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Other readers are not hopeful about the prospects of a bypass being built.

‘Speug’ said: “Forget it – there would be thousands of objections to that route and it would cost billions.”

‘Stewart B’ wrote: “Remember how long it took to get the Aberdeen bypass and the debacle of dualling the A9?

“I will not be holding my breath.

“(I’m) pretty sure I will be pushing up the daisies before a Dundee bypass ever happens.”

Should an alternative bypass route be considered?

Others, including the Dundee Civic Trust, have called for an upgrade of existing roads that already bypass the city.

The A94 connecting Perth to Forfar has been put forward as a possible option.

Courier reader ‘Stobie Ferret’ is behind this idea, saying: “Why not just upgrade the A94 from Perth to Forfar with a couple of much smaller bypasses around Coupar Angus and Meigle?

“Especially now you’ve got the new Tay crossing bypass onto the A94 at Perth.”

‘Gregor McIntosh’ proposed a different alternative, which would mean reversing some of the brutal Beeching cuts to railways in the 1960s.

He said: “How about (we) rebuild all the railways that got closed in the 60s rather than reinforce the already god awful car dependency in Dundee and Angus?”

More from Transport

A Dundee bypass would take traffic off the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife bus operator hikes fares by 10% and scraps NHS carer passes
A Dundee bypass would take traffic off the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
I took the new St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport bus on its first day…
A Dundee bypass would take traffic off the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How easy is it to find a parking space at Ninewells Hospital?
12
A Dundee bypass would take traffic off the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Why has a Dundee bypass never been built amid Swallow Roundabout chaos?
36
A Dundee bypass would take traffic off the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
All you need to know about new St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport bus
A Dundee bypass would take traffic off the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Drone footage shows how Stirling's £11m active travel network looks so far
A Dundee bypass would take traffic off the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Drivers told Swallow Roundabout lights NOT designed to speed up traffic flows and 'will…
17
A Dundee bypass would take traffic off the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Transport secretary ‘too busy’ to meet Laurencekirk campaigners at A90 blackspot junction
6
A Dundee bypass would take traffic off the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Levenmouth to get two trains per hour as part of new ScotRail timetable
A Dundee bypass would take traffic off the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Local input 'crucial to getting Stirling cycle paths right', says deputy council leader

Conversation